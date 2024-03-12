Who is Ruby Sear? Know all about BTS' V's love interest in upcoming single FRI(END)S

BTS' V has stirred excitement among fans with his chemistry with the female lead in his upcoming video for FRI(END)S. On March 11 KST, a flash video was shared to build anticipation for the release. In the video, V was seen posing alongside a woman, sparking curiosity among fans about her identity.

BTS’ V’s mysterious leading lady Ruby Sear

Photos of BTS' V alongside a female companion on the set of his upcoming song FRI(END)S have surfaced online, piquing curiosity among fans. The unidentified female, who appears to be of Western descent, has swiftly captured fans' attention, sparking speculation about her identity. Delving into the matter, fans conducted investigations and reportedly identified her as Ruby Sear, a British actress and painter.

According to the flash video released by BTS' official social media handles, this actress will be appearing alongside V in the FRI(END)S music video. However, her exact role or character has not yet been confirmed. Despite the release of two teasers for the music video, neither of them has featured her, leaving fans even more puzzled about the concept of the song and her potential role in it.

When the photos seen in the clip were shared, netizens were captivated by the striking visuals of V and the female lead, Ruby Sear. Ruby Sear, a 23-year-old British actress, has an Instagram following of more than 24 thousand. She gained attention for her role in the Netflix movie The Gentlemen, where she starred alongside actor Harry Goodwins. Notably, Ruby Sear is the daughter of renowned TV personality Juliet Sear, known for her work as a baker, TV presenter, and social media influencer.

Fans were thrilled by V's decision to cast a relatively unknown actress like Ruby Sear, applauding his commitment to providing opportunities to lesser-known talents in the industry. In addition to the two photos, the flash video included a scene that has left the ARMY fandom puzzled. It depicts two hands intertwined, with a focus on the fingers adorned with rings. In one frame, the word FRIENDS is engraved on the ring, while in the next frame, it quickly changes to ENDS.

This sudden shift in symbolism has left fans confused, especially considering all the information released about the music video so far. Consequently, fans are more curious than excited, eagerly anticipating the video's release to uncover its true meaning.

More about BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S

BTS global star Kim Taehyung, known as V, is gearing up to release his new song, FRI(END)S, on March 15, 2024. According to the promotional schedule, BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) has already unveiled the Short Film, Concept Photo 1, Teaser 1, Concept Photo 2, Flash Video, and Teaser 2, all leading up to the release date.

In the Concept Photo 1 images released on Weverse earlier, V was portrayed in vintage and monochromatic settings. He was also depicted wearing an eyebrow piercing and exhaling smoke, adding to the aesthetic appeal of the photos. In the first teaser, V, the Love Me Again singer was depicted wearing a black suit with kohl eyes. He was situated in a room surrounded by couples kissing their partners, creating an atmosphere of melancholy around him. However, in a Flash Video, he appeared happy and in love with the female lead from his music video, with autumn vibes and warm colors setting the scene.

Teaser 2 began with a shocking scene of V being hit by a car and lying in a pool of his own blood, suggesting his death. Notably, Teaser 2 was released shortly after the Flash Video on March 11 (ET), leaving fans puzzled about the concept of the upcoming song due to the stark contrast in tone. According to a press release from BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE), V's upcoming song is a romantic pop-soul R&B-inspired track with lyrics entirely in English. The press release stated:

“The track, rooted in the pop soul R&B genre, delivers relatable and witty romance through lyrics written entirely in English. The single artwork accompanying the announcement reveals the song title and release date against a vivid pink background that hints at the song’s sweet mood.” V's song FRI(END)S is set to be released on March 15, 2024, at 1 PM KST, 9: 30 AM IST. Fans can look forward to enjoying the song on all major streaming platforms upon its release.

