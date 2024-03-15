BTS’ V is stuck in time loop of love and heartbreak in cinematic music video of new single FRI(END)S; WATCH

BTS’ V has finally released his highly anticipated single FRI(END)S along with its stunning music video. Despite currently serving in the military, V has been dedicated to keeping fans engaged with a steady stream of content. FRI(END)S follows his recent collaboration with UMI on the track wherever u r and his successful solo debut album, Layover.

BTS’ V releases FRI(END)S music video.

On March 15 at 1 PM KST, the BTS member released his new solo single FRI(END)S along with its music video.

FRI(END)S is a pop soul R&B genre song with a sweet melody and calm rhythm. The lyrics beautifully convey the longing to transition from a long-standing friendship to a deeper, romantic relationship.

The equally stunning music video suggests a time loop in which BTS' V finds himself ensnared. It's cinematic storytelling at its finest. In one parallel, he appears unhappy and isolated, perceiving the world as brimming with love around him. Suddenly, a car accident occurs, and time shifts, revealing another version where he's with his girlfriend, experiencing happiness amidst a world in turmoil. However, as the loop resets, he's once again alone but this time with himself.

The color palette used in the MV too skillfully portrays the contrast between V's past and present worlds in the music video. When he is alone and lonely, cool blue tones envelop him, reflecting his isolation. Conversely, when he is happier with his girlfriend, warmer yellow hues permeate the scenes, vividly depicting his feelings of joy and contentment. This cinematic masterpiece hints at the duality of his existence and how the world feels through his perspective.

Advertisement

Watch the stunning MV here:

More about BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S

BTS' V has been building anticipation for his upcoming single by releasing a variety of concept photos and videos. Among these, one flash video hinted at his chemistry with British actress Ruby Sear, while teaser 2 depicted the idol in an accident, sparking widespread speculation and numerous discussions online about the theme and storyline of the release.

BTS' V apparently dropped a spoiler for his upcoming single during a casual car ride with actor Choi Woo Shik in a Jinny's Kitchen reunion. While cruising down the road, V casually played a snippet of the intro, only to realize his slip-up quickly and switch tracks. This charming revelation left fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation for the release.

The release of the song serves as a heartfelt gift for his fans while V is currently serving in the military. He is expected to be discharged by the year 2025, and this upcoming single is a way for him to express his gratitude and love to his fans during his time away.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is BTS' V sharing his dance skills in military? Fellow recruit claims to have learned moves from idol in camp