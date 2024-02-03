‘Thalapathy Vijay is very encouraging’: Cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni about working on Venkat Prabhu’s GOAT

Cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Captain Miller, which features Dhanush in the lead, and is helmed by Arun Matheswaran. Despite being fairly new to the Tamil film industry, the DoP is carving a niche for himself in the industry.

The DoP is currently working with director Venkat Prabhu in his upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time, or GOAT for short, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. In the latest update, Siddhartha has opened up about his experience of working with Thalapathy Vijay in a recent interview.

Siddhartha Nuni reveals Thalapathy Vijay is very easy to work with

During a chat with Finally TV on YouTube, cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni shared his insights on collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay for GOAT. According to him, Vijay is not only an amazing actor but also capable of nailing any character he's given. Siddhartha also highlighted that his main task while filming Vijay's scenes is to capture his brilliance on camera.

He also revealed that he likes to use handheld cameras while working, and lighting up an entire space, rather than just a particular area so that the actors have the freedom to move around and perform. He added that having a handheld camera is beneficial as it gives him the mobility to capture the scene, even if the actor moves, which essentially makes the camera part of the performance.

Furthermore, Siddhartha Nuni said that he is having a great time with Thalapathy Vijay, and that he is very kind and easy to work with. He also mentioned that the Mersal actor had called him up after watching the trailer of Captain Miller, saying he loved it.

More about GOAT

The Greatest of All Time marks the first on-screen collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and many more in prominent roles.

The film is also set to feature Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, as shown in the first two posters of the movie. The action-entertainer has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, and Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for the film. Venkat Raajen has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

