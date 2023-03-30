The Rose’s Kim Woosung lands role in Netflix animated series ‘Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld’ led by Ali Wong

Echo Wu, a first-time showrunner, and Aron Eli Coleite, known for his work as a co-producer on ‘Heroes’ and as a comic book writer, are teaming up with comedian Ali Wong for an exciting new Netflix animated series.

The show boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring a number of notable names in the industry, including Bowen Yang from ‘Saturday Night Live’, Lucy Liu from ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, Lori Tan Chinn from ‘Nora from Queens’, Jimmy O. Yang from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, and Sheng Weng. Adding to the star-studded cast is Kim Woo Sung, who is best known as the lead vocalist of the K-pop band The Rose, but is now making his acting debut with this project. Together, this talented group of individuals is sure to bring the world of ‘Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld’ to life unforgettably.

Kim Woosung Excited to Join Animated Series Cast

Kim Woosung expressed his excitement about joining the cast of 'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' by posting it on Instagram.

What to Expect from 'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld'

Jentry Chau (Wong) is a Chinese American teenager in a small Texas town who discovers that a demon king is pursuing her because of her suppressed supernatural abilities. She receives help from a Chinese hopping vampire and her great-aunt, who is a skilled weapons expert, in her quest to defeat the monsters of the underworld while still in high school.

This is not Wong's first collaboration with Netflix. Wong has three comedy specials on Netflix and has appeared in a number of projects, including the romantic comedy film "Always Be My Maybe" and her new series "Beef," in which she co-stars with Steven Yeun.

About Kim Woo Sung & The Rose

Kim Woo Sung, also known as Sammy, is a Korean-American musician, singer, songwriter, rapper, and composer best known as the vocalist and electric guitarist for the South Korean band The Rose. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and grew up there before moving to Korea to teach English. On July 25, 2019, he made his solo debut with the extended play Wolf. Recently, The Rose performed at the Brazilian Lollapalooza, where they performed all their hit starting from ‘Sorry’ to their newest released album ‘Heal’.

