Coachella Week 2: Fans celebrate The Rose’s Dojoon's birthday during performance; Watch heartwarming interaction

The Rose is a South Korean alt-pop and rock band that has been creating buzz for a while now. The band has garnered more audience and fans with their latest hit song Back For More.

The Rose for the first time performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year and created history. The band lit the stage up with their set and left the fans with fond memories. But, the fans had something special for The Rose as well.

The Rose’s Dojoon was wished happy birthday by fans during their set at Coachella Week 2

The Rose performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Outdoor Theatre stage. The performance began at 6:25 PM and went on till 7:10 PM PT.

The Rose after completing their power-injecting performance at the Coachella Week 2 were walking away from the stage when a beautiful unexpected moment happened.

In an unexpected heartwarming moment, as The Rose was just leaving the stage fans started singing Happy Birthday to Dojoon. Dojoon celebrated his 31st birthday on April 20 just one day before their performance on Sunday, April 21.

Dojoon while closing the set and bidding goodbye to the fans said “It was so magical to have our music resonate with you. It was the best birthday celebration ever!” After he waved goodbye Woosung, Hajoon, Jaehyeong, and Dojoon were getting off the stage when suddenly the touching voice of fans singing Happy Birthday was heard by the members.

Dojoon then came back and once again said bye to the fans and thanked them for the touching celebration. The moment was utterly emotional and warm as it was a depiction of the love shared by The Rose and its fans.

Know more about The Rose

The Rose is a South Korean alt-pop and rock band under their own company Windfall in partnership with Transparent Arts. Woosung, Hajoon, Jaehyeong, and Dojoon together make The Rose.

Woosung is the vocalist and guitarist, Dojoon keyboard artist, guitarist, and vocalist while Hajoon is on drums and Jaehyeong is the bassist of the band. The Rose recently released their single Lifeline (Reborn) on April 5, 2024.

