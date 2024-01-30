'There was no damage': Lee Byung Hun's agency issues statement on burglary at Squid Game star's Los Angeles house

Squid Game star, Lee Byung Hun's Los Angeles residence fell victim to a burglary last week, as confirmed by BH Entertainment, the actor's agency. Reportedly, the intruder entered through a sliding glass door, fortunately, no damage was noted, and Lee Byung Hun was not present during the incident.

Lee Byung Hun’s agency’s statement on burglary at his LA residence

Renowned actor Lee Byung Hun experienced a home invasion in Los Angeles last week, as confirmed by reports on January 28. According to law enforcement sources, a burglar breached the security of Lee Byung Hun's residence by breaking the sliding glass door while the actor was away.

The incident is believed to be part of a series of robberies targeting affluent neighborhoods around Los Angeles. Authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the break-in.

Lee Byung Hun's agency, BH Entertainment, swiftly addressed the situation, releasing a statement on the same day. The agency reassured the public that despite the intrusion, no damage occurred inside the actor's home.

"This appears to be the act of one of the robbers who break into [houses in] wealthy areas around Los Angeles," stated the police. The confirmation of no damage to Lee Byung Hun's property provides a sigh of relief amid the unsettling news.

As the investigation unfolds, this incident highlights the security challenges faced by high-profile individuals, even in upscale neighborhoods. This has prompted a broader conversation about ensuring safety and protection in such areas.

A catch-up on Lee Byung Hun’s latest activities

Amidst filming for the eagerly awaited Squid Game Season 2, Lee Byung Hun faced a concerning incident as burglars ransacked his Los Angeles residence where he lives alongside his wife Lee Min Jung. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the couple will assess potential losses upon their return.

Despite this, Lee Byung Hun remains dedicated to his craft, balancing professional commitments with personal milestones. Recently welcoming a daughter with Lee Min Jung, he showcased his devotion to the family by being present for the birth amidst his busy schedule. The joyous news brought well wishes from fans worldwide, celebrating this new chapter in the couple's lives. As anticipation builds for Squid Game's next season, Lee Byung Hun's resilience and commitment to both family and career continue to inspire admiration.

