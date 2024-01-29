Did Park Eun Bin get paid 300 million KRW for Hyper Knife role? Production replies to reports

Park Eun Bin's agency, Namoo Actors, and Blaad Studio, the production company of the drama Hyper Knife, refute reports of her proposed high pay rate (300 million KRW), clarifying that contract discussions are ongoing and detailed payment terms have not been finalized.

Namoo Actors and Blaad Studio deny Park Eun Bin's reported high pay rate for Hyper Knife

Namoo Actors, Park Eun Bin's agency, and Blaad Studio, the production company behind the drama Hyper Knife, have refuted recent reports regarding the actress's proposed high pay rate for the series. The reports suggested negotiations for a pay rate of 300 million won per episode, which both parties have firmly denied.

On January 29, a K-media initially reported the alleged negotiation details, stating that discussions were underway for Park Eun Bin to star in the upcoming drama Hyper Knife. According to the report, her agency proposed a pay rate ranging from 250 to 300 million won per episode. However, Namoo Actors swiftly responded, issuing a statement refuting the claims, asserting that the reported pay rate was inaccurate.

Similarly, Blaad Studio's CEO addressed the matter, emphasizing that while talks with Park Eun Bin are indeed ongoing for her potential involvement in Hyper Knife, no contract has been signed, and payment details have not been finalized. He clarified that discussions have been positive but have not delved into specifics regarding compensation.

More details about Hyper Knife

Hyper Knife promises to be a gripping medical crime thriller drama skillfully crafted by writer Kim Seon Hee, known for her work on the webtoon Bangjungsa and OCN's original series God's Quiz: Reboot. The storyline delves into the complex narrative of a doctor and murderer, Jung Se Ok, reuniting with her teacher, Professor Choi Deok Hee, a reunion that unravels the layers of a past that led her to the brink.

Advertisement

Park Eun Bin, reportedly offered the role of Jung Se Ok, embodies a character described as a psychopathic doctor with an intense fascination for human brain studies. The plot intricately weaves together elements of genius, psychopathy, medical ethics, and crime, exploring the dichotomy of a doctor who both saves and takes lives. As Jung Se Ok faces the repercussions of an incident that led to the revocation of her medical license, the drama promises intense twists and psychological depth, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Restaurant Hae: EXO’s Xiumin, WJSN’s Exy, Lee Sae On, and Lee Soo Min CONFIRMED to lead upcoming rom-com