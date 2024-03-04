10 best Lee Byung Hun movies and K-dramas; Squid Game and more

Lee Byung Hun has made a mark for himself in the South Korean entertainment industry with his amazing acting skills. The actor also made a global impact with K-dramas like Squid Games, Mr Sunshine, Our Blues and more which were enjoyed by audiences from around the globe. He made his debut in 1991 with the drama Flowers That Never Wilt and has now been a part of the industry for decades. Here are 10 best Lee Byung Hun movies and K-dramas which are a must-watch.

Best Lee Byung Hun movies and K-dramas of all time

Squid Game

Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Cast: Lee Byung Hoon, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Jung Jae

Genre: Thriller, Psychological

IMDB rating: 8

Release Date: September 17, 2021

Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024. The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG member T.O.P and more. Lee Byung Hun will also be returning for the latest season.

Mr Sunshine

Director: Lee Eung Bok

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Byun Yo Han, Kim Min Jung

Genre: Historical, drama, romance

IMDB rating: 8.7

Release Date: July 7, 2018

Mr Sunshine is set in the 1870s when Korea was under colonial rule. The drama tells the story of a young boy who goes to America to survive and returns to Korea as a U.S. marine officer. He falls in love with a woman who fights to free Korea from the colonial powers.

Our Blues

Director: Kim Kyu Tae, Lee Jung Mook

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Choi Seung Hoon, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Woo Bin

Genre: Romance, life, drama

IMDB rating: 8.6

Release Date: April 9, 2022

Our Blues is a charming slice-of-life series that features an ensemble of great South Korean actors. The heart-warming series received a lot of love for being easygoing and making the audience feel a plethora of emotions without ever feeling bored. The show is a beautiful enactment of the ups and downs of love and life. The drama tells multiple different stories of the people who reside on the scenic shores of Jeju Island.

Masquerade

Director: Choo Chang Min

Cast: Lee Byung Hoon, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong

Genre: Historical, Drama

IMDB rating: 7.8

Release Date: September 13, 2012

King Gwang Hae is a tyrannical monarch who asks his councillor to find him a body double. A common peasant is chosen for a task. After the King’s sudden demise from poisoning, the peasant hesitantly becomes the King and has to keep on the masquerade.

I Saw the Devil

Director: Kim Jee Won

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Choi Min Shik

Genre: Thriller, action, psychological

IMDB rating: 7.8

Release Date: August 12, 2010

The daughter of a retired police officer falls victim to a psychopath murderer. Her fiance is an underground agent and takes it upon himself to find the killer and get his revenge even if it means that he himself will have to become the villain.

Beautiful My Lady

Director: Lee Jang Soo

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Shim Eun Ha

Genre: Romance, melodrama

IMDB rating: 8.5

Release Date: April 19, 1997

Jun Ho has grown up on his own with determination and grit with no one by his side. He gets an opportunity to fight in the boxing ring and make something of himself. Jun Ho and a woman who lost her husband tragically, find love and hope with one another.

Keys to the Heart

Director: Choi Sung Hyun

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Park Jung Min, Young Yuh Jung, Han Ji Min

Genre: Music, Comedy, Drama

IMDB rating: 7.4

Release Date: January 17, 2018

The heartwarming story is of a boxer who loses his fame and returns to live with his mother and brother who is on the autism spectrum. His brother has amazing skills when it comes to playing the piano, playing video games and cooking ramen.

Iris

Director: Kim Kyu Tae, Yang Yoon Ho

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Hee, Jung Joon Ho, Kim So Yeon, Kim Seung Woo

Genre: Thriller, Romance

IMDB rating: 7.7

Release Date: October 14, 2009

Two friends get selected as NSS after they receive rigorous training. Their life takes a turn when they both fall in love with the same woman.

The Good, The Bad, The Weird

Director: Kim Jee Won, Shin Min Jae

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Jung Woo Sung, Song Kang Ho

Genre: Historical, action, comedy

IMDB rating: 7.2

Release Date: July 17, 2008

This film is inspired by the 1966 Italian film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The story is about two outlaws and a bounty hunter in 1940s Manchuria. They all try to get their hands on a treasure map.

Asphalt My Hometown

Director: Choo Chang Min

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Young Ae

Genre: Drama

Release Date: November 6, 1991

This series was one of Lee Byung Hun’s first projects and was released in the same year as his debut. Despite being his early project, the actor took on the main role.

Conclusion

Lee Byung Hun is a phenomenal actor and has proved his skills and capabilities over the last several years of his career. From action to romance, comedy and more; the versatile actor has done it all. His films Joint Security Area, The Good, the Bad, the Weird, "\Masquerade, Inside Men and Master are some of the highest-grossing films in South Korea. The list includes the best Lee Byung Hun movies and K-dramas that you should not skip.

