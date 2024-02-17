Tomorrow X Together reportedly gears up for Spring comeback with new album in April; here's what we know

Tomorrow by Together (TXT) is gearing up for an exciting comeback as reports suggest their plan to release a new album in April. After achieving remarkable success with The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, setting records as the fastest K-pop group to reach the million-seller milestone, anticipation for TXT's new album is high.

Tomorrow X Together likely to release new album in April

According to recent coverage by SPOTV News, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is set to make a comeback with a new album in April. This announcement follows their monumental success with The Name Chapter: Free Fall, which marked a career-high for the group. The album achieved remarkable initial sales, surpassing 2.25 million copies in the first week, establishing TXT as the fastest K-pop group to achieve the first million-seller status within 4 years and 7 months since their debut.

TXT's international impact was further highlighted by topping charts such as the Japanese Oricon chart and receiving two music broadcast awards for the title track, Chasing That Feeling. The group's second world tour encore concert, Tomorrow X Together World Tour-Act: Sweet Mirage Finale, held at Gocheok Dome, showcased their global popularity.

Anticipation is now building for their upcoming album, with fans eager to see how TXT, known for their vibrant and diverse musical style, will continue to evolve. TXT's commitment to delivering a great performance was emphasized during the Golden Disk Awards in January, where they revealed that recording for the new album had already commenced. As TXT prepares to meet fans through the 2024 Tomorrow X Together Fan Live Present Together, expectations are high for another fantastic musical journey from the talented quintet.

Advertisement

More details about TXT's latest activities

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is the second boy band after BTS to debut under Big Hit Music, consisting of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. Debuting in 2019 with The Dream Chapter: Star, they quickly gained international recognition, breaking chart records and becoming the first K-pop boy band to headline Lollapalooza.

In January 2023, TXT released their fifth EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, followed by their second Japanese album, Sweet, in July. Notably, TXT collaborated with the Jonas Brothers on the single Do It Like That and with Anitta on Back For More. Their Korean studio album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, dropped in October, featuring the opening theme for the anime Solo Leveling, a collaboration with Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano. TXT's diverse musical ventures showcase their global influence, marking a dynamic evolution in their flourishing career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa likely to attend 2024 Paris Fashion Week: Reports