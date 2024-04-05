Who is Cha Eun Woo dating? Rumors with India Eisley, Moon Ga Young, and more

Cha Eun Woo is a popular South Korean celebrity who is a member of the K-pop group ASTRO and also a K-drama actor. He is known globally for his good looks and his skills. He has proven his talent time and again with his music and his dramas. Fans are always keen on who the megastar is dating and about his personal life. While he has admitted to dating in the past, most of them remain rumors and unconfirmed. Let’s look at Cha Eun Woo’s dating history.

Cha Eun Woo dating history: Rumors, reports and more

India Eisley

On January 27 2024, there were rumors that ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley were seen on a date. As reported by a Netizen, the idol was seen with the American actress at a cafe in Los Angeles. Many suspected that the two were out on a date. Cha Eun Woo's pictures with India Eisley went viral and it was speculated that the two were dating. But as it was clarified by the agency, the American actress was to be featured in Cha Eun Woo's music video.

India Eisley is an American actress who belongs to a family of actors. Her paternal grandfather was the American actor Anthony Eisley and her maternal grandfather was Argentinian opera singer, Andreas Osuna. As a kid, she was featured on Headspace with her mother Olivia Hussey which kicked off her acting career. Following this, she appeared in numerous shows in small roles. She is best known for starring in series like The Secret Life of the American Teenager, My Sweet Audrina, I Am the Night and films like Underworld: Awakening, Kite and Social Suicide.

Moon Ga Young

Cha Eun Woo was rumored to be dating True Beauty co-star Moon Ga Young. The chemistry shared between the two actors on screen led to the speculations that the two were dating. A Korean media outlet released pictures of them together and claimed that they had been dating for three years. These reports however were never confirmed.

Moon Ga Young made her debut as a child actor. She is most well known for her work in popular dramas like True Beauty, Tempted and Welcome to Waikiki 2. Her latest appearance was on the tvN drama Delightfully Decieteful which also featured Chun Woo Hee and Kim Dong Wook. She made a guest appearance in the series.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Cha Eun Woo and Rosé were linked together without any proof. Shortly after, there was gossip that the actor left the idol for Moon Ga You. There was no substantial evidence and was just a rumor someone on the internet claimed to be true.

G-Friend’s Sowon

In 2019, reports claimed that an idol couple had been secretly dating. This led to fans assuming that G-Friend’s Sowon and Cha Eun Woo were the secret couple. Clues dropped by the journalist added to the speculations that the reports were mentioning the two. It was suggested that the idol is known for his strikingly handsome face and the said female idol was training with him before debuting. In a music show, the two idol’s interaction caught the fans’ interest and rumors of the Cha Eun Woo and Sowon dating circulated.

Im Soo Hyang

Cha Eun Woo and Im Soo Hyang starred opposite one another in the drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty which was released in 2018. The behind-the-scenes videos and the chemistry the actors shared on screen were so amazing that many fans started shipping them together.

Jo Woo Ri

Jo Woo Ri and Cha Eun Woo worked together in the hit drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty. In the behind-the-scenes videos, the two actors appeared to be having fun together and the Cha Eun Woo seemed to be taken by Jo Woo Ri. In an interview, Jo Woo Ri also mentioned that she was in awe of his beauty. Many fans shipped them together.

Cha Eun Woo dating as a tarinee

In an episode of Happy Together, in 2018, Cha Eun Woo revealed that he had made a promise with his father that he would start dating only after he graduates school. He disclosed that while he was a trainee, he dated someone briefly and was the first one to make a move. Unfortunately, they weren't in a relationship for very long as he was still a trainee and their schedules clashed.

More about Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is a part of the popular K-pop group ASTRO. The group debuted in 2016 with Spring Up. They are known for songs like Crazy Sexy Cool, Blue Flame and more.

He held his first solo concert Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator on February 17 in Seoul. He also marked his solo debut on February 15, 2024, with THE STORY of ENTITY. He has worked in various dramas like Ture Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Wonderful World and more.

