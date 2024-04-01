TXT holds onto precious someone amid chaos and pain in aesthetic comeback MV Deja Vu from minisode 3: TOMORROW; WATCH

TXT is back with new music! On April 1st at 2:30 PM IST, 6:00 PM KST, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT, released the lead single Deja Vu along with their comeback EP titled minisode 3: TOMORROW.

TXT drops Deja Vu

TXT is renowned for their fairytale-like lore, aesthetic, and cinematic music videos, and they didn't disappoint this time either. The Deja Vu music video is visually stunning, with the boys' voices perfectly complementing the on-screen visuals. The video contrasts pain and comfort, showcasing the beauty of art alongside the members' smooth dance moves as the song unfolds.

More about minisode 3: TOMORROW

TXT dropped their entire sixth mini-album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, today, on April 1st. The superstar boy band unveiled the track titles on Polaroid-like images shared on their social media accounts on Monday, March 25th. The album includes tracks like I’ll See You There Tomorrow, - — — — ·-· ·-· — ·–, lead single Deja Vu, Miracle, The Killa (I Belong to You), Quarter Life, and Deja Vu (Anemoia Remix), all of which are available now.

Earlier this month, bandmates Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai announced the upcoming project to fans on the second day of their live TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER event in Seoul, celebrating the fifth anniversary of their 2019 debut as a group.

minisode 3: TOMORROW marks TXT’s first release since October's 10-track album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. Following the pattern of their previous releases, TOMORROW will be the band’s third installment in its minisode series. This series began with 2020’s minisode 1: Blue Hour and continued with 2022’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, both of which comprised five songs each. TXT's discography is enveloped in a rich lore that connects ideas across their music, providing fans with a cinematic experience that transcends traditional listening.

