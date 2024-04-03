Were LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha and &TEAM's K dating for 2 years? Netizens dig out alleged evidence despite agency's denial

LE SSERAFIM member Kazuha made headlines today for her alleged relationship with a 6-year-old senior male idol named K, from the K-pop boy band &TEAM. The rumor emerged from a report by a Japanese media outlet, which claimed that the two have been seeing each other for the last 2 years.

Shortly after, LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music quashed the rumors denying any romantic involvement between the individual mentioned. However, the speculation continued as netizens found some alleged ‘proof’ of their relationship, despite the official refutation.

Netizens digs out 'proof' of LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha's relationship with &TEAM K

On April 3, Kazuha and K’s alleged indirect past interactions resurfaced on the internet. On July 27, 2023, the LE SSERAFIM member shared a mango yogurt recipe through a vlog on the group’s YouTube channel, which quickly went viral for its unique ingredients.

Kazuha chose to add dried mangoes to yogurt and leave it overnight in the refrigerator before consuming it the next day. The recipe garnered exceptional popularity among her fans and connoisseurs, earning a name as the ‘Kazuha signature recipe’.As her dating news surfaced, fans returned in time to dig out an exciting ‘proof’.

On September 22, 2023, a few months after the vlog went viral, Kazuha’s alleged boyfriend K shared the same recipe with fans during a fan meeting of his group &TEAM.

Though mango yogurt is a common food across the globe, however as the K-pop idol shared the exact signature recipe of Kazuha, fans couldn’t help but wonder whether the two have been seeing each other all this time.

Reports emerged claiming Kazuha dating K for the last two years; Agency denies

Meanwhile, a Japanese weekly news outlet called Shūkan Bunshun first penned the report of this alleged relationship. The free version of the magazine’s site concealed the identity of the male idol, only mentioning that he was 6 years older than her. However, shortly after, a post on the site’s membership page, claimed that the idol is none other than &TEAM’s K.

The rumor escalated when a further report mentioned that on March 17, the duo went out on an alleged date in a fancy restaurant in Ginza, Tokyo. However, there wasn’t any photographic evidence for the same, leading to confusion about the authenticity of the news.

Shortly after, LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music denied the speculations stating that the two shared a friendly meal without further involvement.

