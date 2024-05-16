Richa Chadha, who portrayed the role of Lajjo in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is an opinionated actress who has essayed some very interesting roles over the course of her acting career. Her most recent portrayal came about in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series, which has been subjected to mixed reviews from the audiences.

Bearing the brunt of some of the most polarized takes is actress Sharmin Segal, niece of the revered director, who played the role of Alamzeb. Shortly after the show’s release, viewers took to social media to voice their opinions on her acting in Heeramandi which eventually caused the actress to turn off the comments section on her account.

Richa Chadha reacts to trolling faced by Sharmin Segal

In an exclusive conversation with Heeramandi star Richa Chadha who has been a kind friend to Sharmin Segal during the ordeal, the older actress revealed that she has already expressed her support. Touching on the topic of trolls commenting on the acting for Alamzeb's character, she said, "I think truthfully, it is the audience's right. It's the audience's prerogative that you like the show, you dislike the show. You like a performance, you dislike a performance."

Richa went on to say, "But what happens today, I think in the era of social media, when people start trolling, making memes, doing all that, that's a bit hurtful, I think, for anyone. We must never be unkind because it can happen to you tomorrow. And everyone is a human being.”

Watch Heeramandi teaser

Richa Chadha has a message for Sharmin Segal’s trolls

Sharing her views about people who may not have liked the show, the Fukrey star said, “It's just a show. And it's just one performance in one show. If you don't like it, why are you obsessing over it and making so much social media content because it's a trending topic? It's another form of jumping on a trending topic. I can tell you, because it's happened to me, it doesn't seem good. And I don't think we should indulge in it as a society.”

Richa Chadha further encouraged people to turn their attention to other things saying, “We had a sandstorm here in Mumbai two days ago that killed 14 people because of the illegal size of a hoarding. I'd rather focus on issues like that and why those people get away with literal murder than focus on the performance of a colleague who some people didn't like. I have better things to do with my life than that.”

Richa Chadha is currently getting ready to embrace motherhood and is set to take a break following the birth of her first child with husband Ali Fazal. The actress is expected to return to work at the end of the year.

