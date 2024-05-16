Parasite to Broker, 4 Song Kang Ho films that won Cannes accolades and highlight his success at the film festival

Song Kang Ho is a popular South Korean actor who has impressed with his work in critically acclaimed films like Parasite and Broker. He is a revered actor who has mesmerizes audiences with his amazing performances. He is known for his versatility as he effortlessly embodies diverse characters. Here is a list of Song Kang Ho films which left a mark on the Cannes Film Festival.

Song Kang Ho films which have won at Cannes Film Festival

Parasite

Parasite is one of the most well-known films across the globe. Bong Joon Ho's film tells the story of a poor family who change their identities and start working in a rich household. Things soon change for the worse when their identities are in jeopardy. The Academy Winner stars Song Kang Ho, Park So Dam, Choi Woo Shik, Jang Hye Jin, Cho Yeo Jeong and Lee Sun Kyun. Parasite won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and became the first Korean film to receive the award.

Broker

Broker is directed by the Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda. Baby Box is a space where people can abandon their babies anonymously and hope that someone might pick them up. The story is about a broker who finds parents to adopt the babies. His setting is disrupted when a young mother reconsiders abandoning her child. It stars Song Kang Ho, Bae Doo Na, IU, Gang Dong Won and Lee Joo Young.

Broker Ecumenical Jury Award and Song Kang Ho received the Best Actor Award for this project.

Secret Sunshine

The 2007 film was directed by Lee Chang Dong. The story follows a woman who goes to her dead husband's hometown with her child to find solace. On her way, she meets a local mechanic with whom she finds comfort. Tragedy strikes again as her son is abducted. Song Kang Ho and Jeon Do Yeon take on the main roles. Jeon Do Yeon won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival for Secret Sunshine.

Thirst

The 2009 directorial by Park Chan Wook is a supernatural romance. The Song Kang Ho and Kim Ok Vin starrer is the story of a priest who is affected by vampirism after a medical experiment goes wrong. He is forced to change his ascetic ways. Thirst won the Jury Price at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival.

More Song Kang Ho films which were featured in Cannes Film Festival

Cobweb

Cobweb is a mystery comedy which is set in the 1970s. It stars Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been and Krystal Jung. The dark comedy revolves around a director who dreams of making an art piece with his latest film. But with censorship and actors' busy schedules, things become harder and harder, yet he pushes on.

Emergency Declaration

Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Nam Gil, Im Siwan and Kim So Jin take on the main roles in the film. The project directed by Han Jae Rim tells the story of a veteran detective who receives a tip about a terrorist attack on a plane. Despite his fear of flight, he takes a plane to Hawaii as his daughter's health deteriorates. But a terror incident occurs mid-air.

The Good, The Bad, The Weird

This film is inspired by the 1966 Italian film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The story is about two outlaws and a bounty hunter in 1940s Manchuria. They all try to get their hands on a treasure map. The film stars Lee Byung Hun, Jung Woo Sung, Song Kang Ho and was directed by Kim Jee Won and Shin Min Jae.

Song Kang Ho's debut in K-drama world

Song Kang Ho finally made his debut in the K-drama world with Uncle Samsik. Uncle Samsik premiered on May 15 and is streaming on Disney+. The project is written and directed by Shin Yeon Shick, who is also known for Cobweb, Cassiopeia, Dong Ju: The Portrait of a Poet, and more.

The drama tells the story of two men and their bromance. It is set in a turbulent 1960s Korea that was facing war. Uncle Samsik is a man who fends for himself always and makes sure that he has three meals a day, even in a war-torn Korea. On the other hand, Kim San is an elite man from the Korean Military Academy. He is an idealistic person who wants to make Korea comfortable for all.

More about Song Kang Ho

Song Kang Ho debuted in 1996 with the film The Day a Pig Fell Into the Well. This was followed by hits like Joint Security Area, Memories of Murder, The Host, Secret Reunion and more. He is well known for his roles in A Taxi Driver, Broker, Snowpiercer and The Throne among many others. He has appeared in over 40 films in his career. He shot to global fame with Parasite.

