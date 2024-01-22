TXT to host fan live event PRESENT X TOGETHER in March to commemorate 5th debut anniversary; Know all details

TXT has announced their fan live event titled 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER. On January 22 KST, the group revealed the event poster, followed by an informative video about the event. In the video, the K-pop quintet greeted their fans and revealed that the group will organize their fan live event to celebrate their 5th debut anniversary in the most memorable way.

TXT members share details of fan live event titled PRESENT X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER took to the global fandom platform Weverse to make the big announcement. In the newly released poster and video, the group has unveiled the details of PRESENT X TOGETHER. It is a two-day affair that is scheduled to take place on March 2 and 3 at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul.

Here is the announcement post and video for 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER:

The singers also mentioned that they have prepared special music content and other segments for their beloved fans. This live event is indeed a gift for MOA (TXT’s fandom) and the group is excited to delight their fans with some never-seen-before performances. Their acts will be available for free online streaming exclusively for Weverse membership users.

TXT always conducts an annual fan meet event called DREAM WEEK which commemorates the group's debut anniversary on March 4. This year, PRESENT X TOGETHER will again promise an immersive experience as it is also part of the DREAM WEEK event.

More about TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TXT consists of 5 members namely, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, managed by BIGHIT MUSIC. The group debuted on March 4 with an EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star. Their debut created a buzz across the world as their EP shot to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard World Albums Chart. They were also recognized as Emerging Artists on the Billboard chart. Adding another feat to their list, TXT also became the first K-pop boy group to headline at Lollapalooza, the biggest musical festival in the US.

Recently, the group has earned a major nod at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, as it has been nominated for the Best Group/Duo of the Year category. Moreover, the group also made a stellar appearance at Paris Fashion Week as they donned chic outfits for the event.

