THROWBACK: When BTS' V made TXT's Beomgyu 'cry' after latter's Boy In Luv cover

BTS member V once played a prank on TOMORROW X TOGETHER's vocalist Beomgyu which made him cry. The TXT member shared about this prank during a live video session in 2021. The Sugar Rush Ride singer covered Boy In Luv by the septet at the SBS Gayo Daejeon Music Festival.

TXT's performance of Boy In Luv

The Do It Like That singer revealed being close with his senior V on a live video session. The leader of the group Soobin alongside Beomgyu watched their old performances together with fans and the latter shared a behind the scene prank that happened with him after their Boy In Luv performance. The TXT member was so excited to perform the song that he even spoke about it with the Layover singer and asked for his advice, he wished him luck. However, he made a minor mistake during V's part while performing, which many people did not realize. He explained that because of his mic, he made a mistake and tried his best to move on smoothly with the performance.

BTS' V pranked TXT's Beomgyu

V prepared a hidden camera prank to tease Beomgyu as he came backstage after the performance and other BTS members played along. The Anti-Romantic singer felt so apologetic that he cried as he returned backstage and only stopped crying for a while before greeting BTS not knowing about the prank waiting for him. The Sweet Night singer scolded him for messing up and said, "Why did you not do a good job? Why did you mess up?". Beomgyu started to cry again because he felt very apologetic towards his seniors. V was surprised to see him tearing up and revealed that it was just a prank and he did well on stage. V said that he did a good job and hugged him. Soobin said, "Although BTS members played along with V, they were standing at the side as they felt bad for Beomgyu. Looking at his cry, they all started scolding V for making him cry saying Why are you acting like this Kim Taehyung? Why did you make him cry?". Beomgyu and Soobin laughed while talking about this incident.

