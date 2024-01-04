'Wanted to work freely': BLACKPINK’s Jennie reveals why she didn't renew solo contract with YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK member Jennie recently appeared as the first guest on the music talk show The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet. During her conversation with the show host Lee Hyori, Jennie spoke about contract renewal with YG Entertainment for group activities, and launching her own label ODD ATELIER (OA) to manage her solo career.

For the unversed, YG Entertainment had announced on 5 December that BLACKPINK members have extended their exclusive contracts with the agency. However, the company clarified on 29 December that the quartet has signed with the label for group promotions only, and will pursue their individual careers outside of the agency.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie sheds light on discontinuing solo contract with YG Entertainment

In the recent interview, BLACKPINK’s Jennie opened up on her decision of not signing a solo contract with YG Entertainment. The singer said that she learned a lot since her rookie days and aimed to continue that 7-year-old association with the agency, only as a group member. But when it comes to her solo career, she wanted to be able to carry out individual activities more freely and with ease.

Jennie further added that she is grateful for her journey so far, as it has given her the courage to take on the new challenge of establishing her own company OA. The crew, that has been working with Jennie for a long time, has joined her on her new venture and she aims to execute her future solo projects without any limitations

BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks about the launch of her own agency ODD ATELIER

The BLACKPINK member also shared two cents about the meaning of her company name, ODD ATELIER. Jennie explained that the agency title expresses her passion or desire to achieve excellence in her future works, no matter how ‘odd’ or different the path is. She founded this agency with the purpose of pushing her own limits.

The show host Lee Hyori asked Jennie if she plans to produce other artists under her label. The latter replied that she didn’t intend on doing so while she was setting up the company. But this thought has occurred in her mind and she may consider this idea in the future. She quoted her own name and said that her agency will focus on the solo artist ‘Jennie’ for now.

