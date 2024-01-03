Here's how BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé and Lisa celebrated Jisoo's 29th birthday

BLACKPINK's Jisoo marks her 29th birthday today, on December 3rd, and on this special occasion, bandmates Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa express their birthday wishes for their "pretty unnie" on social media, adding a touch of warmth to the celebration. To celebrate Jisoo's special day, all the BLACKPINK members shared heartwarming unseen pictures on their Instagram stories, showering their beloved fellow member with wishes for a very happy birthday.

Jisoo’s 29th birthday celebration by BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa took to their respective social media handles to extend birthday wishes to their fellow K-pop idol, Jisoo.

Jennie was the first to share her heartfelt wishes on Instagram, posting a series of backstage pictures likely taken during the BORN PINK World tour. The artist playfully mentioned that she did not seek Jisoo's permission before sharing the snaps. Jennie expressed her sentiments, "Happy Birthday to Kim Jisoo-ssi, the most prettiest person in the world @.sooyaaa_. Let's be happy this year as well." The post included a photo of Jisoo near a tree with the caption "Happy Birthday."

Another picture, labeled "JENSOO," featured a mirror selfie of Jennie and Jisoo in matching outfits. The backstage photo captured a candid moment with Jisoo looking affectionately at Jennie, who had her eyes closed and was laughing.

The final picture had both Jennie and Jisoo in a cute black and white selfie. The caption read, "Love you my dear, happy birthday." It also featured two cute GIFs of Jennie and Jisoo from their solo songs.

Rosé also shared her heartfelt birthday wishes for Jisoo on Instagram. Posting an adorable collage, the Gone singer conveyed, "Happy birthday @.sooyaaa_. I hope our Jisooniee (Jisoo+ unnie) has the best birthday in the world. I'm always supporting you, so I hope Jisoo Kim flies this year. Jisoo Kim, let's go in 2024 too!!!! Thank you so much for always being a reliable friend and reliable unnie. Thank you so much for helping me always." The accompanying picture captured a sweet moment as Rosé and Jisoo walked together, clicking a lovely snapshot.

Lisa also contributed to the birthday celebrations, sharing a sweet story on Instagram to wish Jisoo. Captioning the post with, "@.sooyaaa_ Happy birthday Unnie. I'll buy you hot pot...ee hee," Lisa added a playful touch. The accompanying photo depicted a cute moment between the two, hugging each other with big smiles, posing in a dimly lit area, showcasing the camaraderie and warmth between the bandmates.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo turns 29

Kim Ji Soo, popularly known as Jisoo, is a versatile South Korean singer and actress. Renowned as a member of the immensely successful girl group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment in August 2016, Jisoo has made significant contributions to the world of music and entertainment.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Jisoo ventured into acting, making her debut with a cameo role in the 2015 series"The Producers and later securing her first leading role in the JTBC series Snowdrop. As the vocalist of BLACKPINK, Jisoo has garnered widespread love for her unique singing voice, solidifying her status as one of the most sought-after idols. Her acting prowess has also earned her admiration from fans and critics alike.

Recent reports indicate that Jisoo is poised to sign with her brother's agency, moving on from her individual contract with YG Entertainment. As Jisoo celebrates her 29th birthday, her devoted fandom, BLINKs, has flooded social media with numerous birthday wishes, reflecting the immense love and support for the talented singer and actress.

