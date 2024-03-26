What did Kim Hye Yoon say to Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner character teaser causing affection? Watch to find out

Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year. The intriguing time-traveling premise of the show has got fans on the edges of their seats as they eagerly wait for the premiere. Ahead of its premiere, the show has been dropping teasers, and pictures increasing the impending excitement amongst fans for the time-slip romance.

Kim Hye Yoon becomes time-traveling savior of Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner character teaser

Kim Hye Yoon in the latest character teaser of Lovely Runner intrigues viewers with her charming and adorable personality. Kim Hye Yoon plays Im Sol, a true fan of K-pop idol Byeon Woo Seok who will play Ryu Sun Jae. Im Sol is a passionate fan of Ryu Sun Jae who is heartbroken to have lost her bias abruptly. She can not cope with his premature death when by fate’s work she is allowed to jump back in time.

In the newest character teaser of Im Sol played by Kim Hye Yoon, we see her shockingly travel back in time. She is taken aback to realize she is no longer paralyzed and can stand on her legs. Further, she runs to check if her bias Ryu Sun Jae is alive. With tears in her eyes, Kim Hye Yoon is overwhelmed to see Byeon Woo Seok safe and sound. Im Sol slowly with her appealing personality gets close to Ryu Sun Jae, and as they grow close, something even special is born between them.

Toward the end of the teaser, Im Sol wonders whether this is a sweet dream but when she realizes she has really slipped back in time she takes a vow. Kim Hye Yoon swears to stay by Byeon Woo Seok’s side and protect him. She vows to do everything in her control to change their fate and save Ryu Sun Jae from dying untimely.

Know Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon, a remarkable South Korean actress and model who has been wowing viewers with her varied roles and performances across movies and K-dramas. Her first lead role was in drama Extraordinary You which earned her accolades and recognition. Meanwhile, the actress has also worked in movies like The Girl on a Bulldozer, Midnight, and Ditto. Kim Hye Yoon as Im Sol is creating surges of excitement amongst fans and viewers to see her back on the small screen.

