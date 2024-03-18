Kim Hye Yoon swoons over larger-than-life statue of bias Byeon Woo Seok in new teaser of Lovely Runner; WATCH

Lovely Runner is the upcoming time slip romantic drama starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok. The drama is already creating buzz for its K-pop idol and fan-based romance. It has been noted time and again that Kim Hye Yoon as Im Sol is relatable for K-pop fans everywhere. Today, a new teaser has been released adding to the show’s anticipation.

Kim Hye Yoon swoons over the larger-than-life statue of bias Byeon Woo Seok in the new teaser of Lovely Runner

Kim Hye Yoon plays the die-hard fan of a K-pop idol in Lovely Runner, her character’s name is Im Sol. Byeon Woo Seok plays her bias, and K-pop idol Ryu Sun Jae in the drama who is saved by Kim Hye Yoon. In a newly unveiled teaser for the upcoming drama, the female lead can be heard swooning over her bias as her cute voice resonates in the video.

The teaser opens with Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) walking the streets of Seoul where she is holding a standee of her bias, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), and talking to him in a cute voice. She talks to the standee saying 'Sun Jae-aaa (a way to call someone in Korean)' you are my hype boy. Im Sol is then pleasantly surprised to see a larger-than-life-sized statue of her bias Ryu Sun Jae standing in the middle of the city. The overwhelming visual has Kim Hye Yoon (as Im Sol) gushing over her idol bias Byeon Woo Seok (as Ryu Sun Jae). The teaser was captioned as if it was a fan post by Im Sol with her saying she loves her idol.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is an upcoming time slip romantic tvN drama starring Byein Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Byeon Woo Seok was last seen as a villain in Strong Girl Nam Soon and Kim Hye Yoon in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy alongside Ok Taecyeon.

Lovely Runner is based on a web novel titled Tomorrow’s Best. It will follow Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) who is a true fan of Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Im Sol plays a film director whose career was shattered when she met an accident that left her paralyzed. She finds peace in the music of her idol bias Ryu Sun Jae, but unfortunately, he dies in a tragic accident which leaves Im Sol inconsolable. By fate’s play, she is one day sent to the past when she and her bias were in high school. Im Sol then takes on herself to take this opportunity to change their destiny. The show is set to premiere on April 8, 2024.

