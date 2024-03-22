Byeon Woo Seok turns into charming idol and Kim Hye Yoon’s endearing lover in new stills from Lovely Runner; See pics

Lovely Runner, the newest romantic K-drama on the block starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in title roles is set to premiere soon. As audiences eagerly await the time-slip romance, a nice rush of teasers, stills, and shorts from the upcoming drama has managed to keep the fans on their toes and wait eagerly for the ultimate moment of the premiere. With some new pictures released today, the enthusiasm to see Byeon Woo Seok as an idol, as well as a young boy, has reached sky-high.

Byeon Woo Seok turns into an enchanting idol and Kim Hye Yoon’s endearing lover in new stills from Lovely Runner; See pics

Byeon Woo Seok, who will be portraying Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner, in pictures just unveiled enchant audiences with his striking visuals as he takes up the role of a K-pop idol. In the new stills, the Strong Girl Nam Soon actor captivates everyone with his striking visuals as he transforms into the idol Ryu Sun Jae.

In the first picture, we see Byeon Woo Seok standing with a mic, shining in a red velvet jacket with a guitar around him, on stage as he gives thumbs up and smiles to the audience. In the other two following stills, Ryu Sun Jae is singing soulfully as he sports a washed denim jacket, with black jeans and accessories. He is holding the mic, with passion firefly complementing his idol side. In the other still, Byeon Woo Seok sits and plays piano.

Byeon Woo Seok as Ryu Sun Jae will also be seen in his past where he is still a student, in other stills we see him glowing with a boyish charisma. The 20th Century Girl actor can be seen looking at Kim Hye Yoon with an affectionate gaze, while he is wearing a sporty jacket. Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) transforms into an endearing lover who will feel him getting closer to his savior in disguise, Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon).

Know Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok made his acting debut in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo as Go Ha Jin’s ex in 2016. He garnered major popularity with his unforgettable role in the movie 20th Century Girl alongside Kim Yoo Jung and garnered even more international popularity with his role as a villain, Ryu Shi Oh in the K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon.

