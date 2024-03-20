Will Han So Hee lose brand endorsements amid Ryu Jun Yeol dating controversy? Fans react to timing of contract renewals

Han Soo Hee, the famous actress is caught amidst a heated dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol. The controversy has been in the eyes of fans and admirers everywhere, having affected various things in the actor's professional career. In light of recent events, it has come to attention that Han So Hee’s brand deals are ending, and their future looks bleak.

Will Han So Hee lose brand endorsements amid Ryu Jun Yeol dating controversy?

Han So Hee might part ways with brands she has been connected with for a long time. The timing of contract renewals seems odd and the question of Han So Hee losing brand endorsements amid the Ryu Jung Yeol controversy comes to front. It has been reported by Korean media outlets that Nonghyup Bank has decided to part ways with the actor. The contract however ended before the controversy but it was not renewed. Han So Hee has been endorsing the brand since 2021.

It has been noted not only one, but other of Han So Hee’s brand deals have also ended amid the controversy. Lotte Chilsung had a contract with the My Name actress which concluded in March for Chum Churum, a soju brand. The contract was not renewed after one year though the brand said her replacement has not been decided yet.

Though, it seems the contracts ended before the controversy some people were intrigued by the timing. Additionally, Han So Hee was connected with a used car platform, Hey Dealer and they too closed their comments section, following the scandal.

Many fans reacted to the timing of the contracts and sided with the actress, saying that Han So Hee’s scandal might not be the reason behind the termination of the contracts. Some fans also said it was wrong for the actress to lose brand deals.

More about Han So Hee

Han So Hee is a famous South Korean actress known for playing versatile roles, bold is her best forte. She is one of the noted Korean celebrities who does not adhere to the conservative standards of South Korean society. She will be soon in season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature.

