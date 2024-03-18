Han So Hee switches his Instagram account to private amid dating scandal involving Ryu Jun Yeol

Actress Han So Hee has switched her Instagram account from public to private amidst public scrutiny regarding her relationship with actor Ryu Jun Yeol. Han So Hee, with over 17.7 million followers, made her Instagram account private on March 17th. Despite being active on the platform, including during the emergence of dating rumors, she recently restricted access to her profile.

Han So Hee makes account private

The decision has left many netizens perplexed, given the actress's significant social media presence and massive following. Han So Hee's Instagram account boasts over 17.7 million followers, with more than 435 posts each receiving millions of likes. Prior to making her account private, she also cleared her blog, particularly after her recent post addressing her relationship with actor Ryu Jun Yeol and dismissing allegations of his involvement in any infidelity towards his ex-girlfriend, Girl's Day's Hyeri. Despite the controversy, Han So Hee has remained steadfast in refuting rumors, personally responding to each comment on her post.

The actress recently made her Instagram account public again on March 18th, prompting fans to wonder about the reason behind her decision to initially make it private.

After engaging with numerous comments, the actress appears to have cleared her blog account. It remains uncertain whether she deleted all her posts or made the blog private, but her fans can no longer access any content on the platform. Meanwhile, Ryu Jun Yeol was spotted alone at the airport recently upon his return from Hawaii, where he was rumored to have been with Han So Hee. The actor attempted to maintain a low profile, covering his face as he made his way through the airport.

About Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri’s controversy

The series of events leading to this development commenced with rumors swirling about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship following alleged sightings of them together in Hawaii. Initially met with silence from both parties, the situation escalated with indirect confirmations and social media interactions involving Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend, Hyeri.

Amidst mounting interest and speculation, Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol eventually confirmed their relationship, urging the public to respect their privacy and refrain from speculative comments, particularly those accusing Ryu Jun Yeol of cheating.

