What is Lee Hyori's song 10 Minutes about and why is it going viral?

Lee Hyori is a South Korean singer and television personality. She was one of the biggest K-pop artists of her time and created a wave of popularity. Her fan following was immense and one that was never seen before.

Lee Hyori was seen as the IT girl of Korea in the 2000s and her reign went on to continue over the years as she became a well-known TV personality besides her star-struck music career.

Know Lee Hyori’s hit song 10 Minutes

In the most old-is-gold moment, Lee Hyori’s song 10 Minutes has suddenly taken over online platforms by storm. The song is going viral everywhere showing how Lee Hyori is still a K-pop idol and her impact is still palpable.

Lee Hyori’s 10 Minutes was the lead single of her solo debut album Stylish…E released on August 13, 2003. 10 Minutes is a hip-hop track with an R&B base an addictive hook heavy drums-laced background music. The song was a major hit commercially and as an influence on the audiences.

The unforeseen popularity of the track became the spurting point of major fashion and musical trends. Korean media outlets called the massive influence movement led by the song's popularity, the Hyori Syndrome.

10 Minutes is a sensual song with lyrics speaking of Lee Hyori’s charm with which she can seduce a man in just ten minutes. Lee Hyori was a bold figure who led the K-pop movement of the late 90s and 2000s with her fierce music style and presence.

Watch Lee Hyori’s 10 Minutes music video here.

Why is 10 Minutes going viral?

Coming on to the hot news of the moment, why do you hear 10 minutes everywhere you go and click? 10 Minutes has been going viral on various social media platforms at the moment. The song is being heavily used on Instagram reels and TikToks.

1. 2000s fashion trends are back and so is the song 10 Minutes

Recently when you look at fashion trends and styles there is one trend making a comeback. The famous 2000s fashion trend is coming back, and one can not imagine the trend without the icon Lee Hyori, can they?

With cropped jackets, bold colors, baseball caps, and low-waist jeans adorned with bulky belts, 10 Minutes by Lee Hyori made a blasting comeback. The song’s influence is highly relatable at the moment with the 2000s fashion trends return. 10 Minutes’ musical style and tunes highly resonate with the raging trend and that is the reason you hear it everywhere.

2. 10 Minutes was recently covered by Cha Eun Woo and TWICE’s Momo, Jihyo, and Nayeon and performed again by Lee Hyori

Lee Hyori recently performed her trademark song 10 Minutes in 2023 at Sungkyunkwan University's annual music festival and left everyone breathless. Soon she took the single to Vietnam when she performed it again in November at the Genfest 2023. Slowly the song’s videos came back and it again started going on around.

The song was also covered by TWICE’s Momo, Jihyo, and Nayeon during their fan meet ONCE AGAIN IN SEOUL in 2023. The three K-pop idols were styled in iconic 2000s fashion during the performance.

The spunk of 10 Minutes is eternal which was proven again when Cha Eun Woo covered the hit song on The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet in February. Cha Eun Woo appeared at the talk show to promote his debut album ENTITY.

Well, 10 Minutes by Lee Hyori is back but you don’t need ten minutes to listen to it once again or for the first time. Let’s jam on the spunk hit of the 2000s.



