TWICE reminds fans to not lose their sparkle amidst challenges in glittery ONE SPARK music video for With YOU-th comeback; watch

TWICE fans around the globe are buzzing with excitement as the K-pop sensation makes their much-anticipated return with the release of their 13th mini album, With YOU-th. Dropping alongside is the electrifying music video for the title track, ONE SPARK, boasting dynamic beats and sentimental synth sounds.

TWICE reminds fans of resilience in ONE SPARK music video

TWICE, the powerhouse in the K-pop scene has set the stage ablaze with their much-anticipated return as they dropped their 13th mini-album, With YOU-th, on February 23 at 2 p.m. KST. The excitement reached a fever pitch with the simultaneous release of the music video for the title track, ONE SPARK.

ONE SPARK is a drum and bass genre masterpiece, characterized by dynamic beats and sentimental synth sounds. The track serves as a fervent expression of TWICE's unwavering passion, resilient even in the face of challenging times. The accompanying music video complements the intensity of the song, promising fans a visual feast to accompany the auditory delight.

Watch TWICE's ONE SPARK music video here;

The anticipation for With YOU-th has been building for weeks, fueled by teasers and a pre-release single titled I Got You, which dropped on February 2. Described as a narrative of someone accompanying you through the beautiful journey of youth, the album is poised to deliver a poignant and relatable storyline, all encapsulated within TWICE's signature style and sound.

This release marks TWICE's first group music venture in nearly a year since the success of Ready To Be in March 2023, featuring the chart-topping title track Set Me Free. As the global domination of TWICE continues, with an ongoing world tour and a recent remix album titled The Remixes, fans around the world eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in the next chapter of the group's musical odyssey with With YOU-th.

TWICE will make ONE SPARK debut on The Today Show

Get ready for an unforgettable morning as K-pop phenomenon TWICE lights up The Today Show stage with the debut performance of their latest track, ONE SPARK. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the nine-member girl group will dazzle audiences with their infectious energy and captivating choreography during the 7-9 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. segments of the program. As TWICE releases their highly anticipated mini-album, With YOU-th, on the same day, this prime-time slot on The Today Show offers a global platform for the group to showcase their musical prowess and solidify their position in the international music scene. With TWICE's immense popularity and the electrifying energy of ONE SPARK, fans can anticipate a mesmerizing performance that will leave a lasting impression on viewers worldwide.

