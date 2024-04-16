Ranveer Singh has time and again cemented his status as a modern fashion icon with his incomparably stylish fashion game. He dares to go beyond the usual to serve the most unique, stylish, and sincerely daring ensembles. The actor also continuously battles with stigma while doing so, and emerges victorious, inspiring men to follow in his fashionable footsteps.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star strongly believes in the power of accessories, and he regularly preaches that by elevating his outfits with statement-worthy pieces. With this, he also proves that modern men do need to gear up and work on their accessory game, and we couldn’t agree more.

So, let’s just check out our 5 instances when Ranveer Singh left us speechless with his accessory choices.

5 times Ranveer Singh showcased the power of right accessories:

The ethnic elegance:

The Padmaavat actor recently wore a classy white ethnic ensemble created by none other than Sabyasachi. This outfit featured a long textured kurta, layered with a full-sleeved jacket with intricate gold embroidery work along with matching fitted churidar pants.

He elevated this whole ensemble with a layered white pearl necklace, gold sunglasses, and matching statement rings. We loved the choices.

The safari symphony:

Ranveer also wore a safari-ready ensemble created by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, recently. This stylish outfit featured a multicolored printed shirt with a unique nature-inspired print on it. He left the top buttons open to give it a stylish look. This shirt was paired with comfortable wide-legged white pants and shoes.

He added some drama to this look with a classy tan hat. But that’s not all, he also added a statement beaded necklace with matching fold rings and, classy Gen-Z-approved small gold hoop earrings. Isn’t that amazing?

The alluring ensemble:

The Bajirao Mastani star recently served modern allure in a white co-ord set with a glossy fabric, created by Anamika Khanna, that just looked just all things amazing. This featured an oversized blazer-like jacket with a deep neckline, paired with matching wide-legged pants and shoes.

He added some panache to this sassy ensemble with a timeless layered gold chain with gold-framed sunglasses. The actor also added statement stud earrings to complete the look, and we undeniably love it.

The retrocore retrospective:

Singh recently looked unimaginably hot in a pristine white collared shirt, from YSL with an alluring neckline and balloon sleeves. It was tucked into lined black pants with a straight fit, from Celine. The white lines on the pants gave the outfit a retro look, making him look like a dreamy Bridgerton character.

This stylish ensemble was made all the more alluring with matching white-framed sunglasses, a white statement wristwatch, a classy belt, and a stylish gold chain. We loved the awesome choices.

The monochromatic moment:

The Don 3 actor had a marvelous monochromatic moment in a formal black-and-white ensemble. This outfit featured a sleeveless black tank top which was layered with a full-sleeved white collared blazer. It was further paired with matching floor-length pants with flared edges and black shoes.

He kept the accessories minimalistic for this one but, they still subtly elevated his outfit. This list included black dark-tinted sunglasses, a glossy gold chain, and classy diamond stud earrings. We are speechless.

So, are you feeling inspired to upgrade your accessory game with showstopping picks, this summer?

Which one of these accessories was your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

