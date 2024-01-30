Rakul Preet Singh, one of the most trendy and vivacious actresses in Bollywood is known for her ability to always be on point with her outfit choices. The diva knows how to leave us gasping with her seriously classy fashion-forward ensemble choices. This was clearly visible in her recent vibrant blue ensemble. The diva chose to wear a super stylish and sassy co-ord that made us fall head-over-heels in love. It also ended up causing a major stir all over social media. After all, it made us feel nostalgic by giving a rather familiar vibe. We’re legit swooning over this one.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in and take a closer look at the beautiful Chhatriwali actress, Rakul Preet Singh’s incomparable blue co-ord set to understand how she was able to leave all her fans and followers stunned with her fashion statement. Are you ready? Let’s jump right in.

Rakul Preet Singh looked seriously gorgeous in a vibrant blue co-ord set

The talented Yaariyan actress recently posted pictures of herself in a gorgeous blue and gold co-ord set that left us swooning. This pretty co-ord set, from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, featured a blue cropped top with sleek straps and a puffed-up sleeve on one side. This fitted top also had little gold droplets, a border, and a bustier-like style that accentuated her curves.

This elegant piece also had a deep and plunging neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her exceedingly classy ensemble. The beautiful top’s sleeve also had gold embroidery work at the wrist which added to its overall allure.

This incomparable co-ord set also helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable and toned figure. Further, the De De Pyaar De actress chose to pair this with matching wide-legged ankle-length pants. These oh-so-trendy modern pants had a harem-pants-like style which made us fall in love. These classy pants were also incredibly comfortable with a rather well-fitted edge to the same.

However, it was the beautiful gold sequinned embroidery work on the side of these pants that was the absolute highlight for us. The Arabian-inspired outfit’s fitted silhouette also helped the pretty diva accentuate her curves while reminding us of our childhood favorite i.e. the fabulous Princess Jasmine. Ah, the nostalgia!

Rakul Preet Singh’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on fleek

Furthermore, the beautiful Thank God actress chose to complete her vibrant ensemble with gold metallic Indianized juttis which added a layer of harmonious allure to her oh-so-classy outfit. The talented Doctor G actress also chose to add statement accessories to elevate her ensemble.

This included gold-layered lantern-styled earrings with uniquely styled layered bracelets from Tribe Amrapali. These totally complimented her sincerely pretty blue and gold outfit. We’re legit obsessed with the classy accessory choices that the Dhruva actress made with this one, aren’t you?

Meanwhile, the Ayalaan actress chose a matte-finish makeup base for her vibrant blue outfit. With the heavily contoured base, her cheeks were pretty blushed as well. Talking about her eye makeup, her eyebrows were filled in neatly. With the stroke of kohl and eyeliner, her metallic brown eyeshadow truly complemented her outfit's golden accents. Her makeup was done by makeup artist Salim Sayed.

On the other hand, her dark tresses were neatly arranged into a ponytail by hairstylist Aliya Shaik, and it made sure that her beautiful face was visible. These pretty choices perfectly elevated her entire look, and we’re sincerely in love with them.

So, what did you think about Rakul Preet Singh’s incomparable and vibrant blue co-ord set with gold embroidery work? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

