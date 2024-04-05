Deepika Padukone is a true Bollywood fashion icon whose style is known for being effortlessly chic, bold, and versatile. Whether she's gracing the red carpet in a stunning gown or rocking a casual look for a day out, Padukone always knows how to make a statement. This summer, why don’t we take inspiration from Padukone's impressive fashion arsenal and elevate our own sense of style?

So, what’s the wait for? Here are six key tips inspired by Deepika Padukone's statement-worthy looks that will help you take your summer fashion game to the next level.

6 Deepika Padukone-inspired tips to fashion perfection:

Don’t be scared to embrace fusion:

The Jawan actress loves to ace fusion wear with the most incredible ensembles, and this is a key factor that sets her fashion sense apart.

She proves the importance of embracing fusion with her fiery looks. One such look was her recent black and white Sabyasachi saree with a super stylish halter-neck blouse. And we’re obsessed.

Learn to serve ‘boss lady’ vibes:

The Pathaan actress goes above and beyond to serve boss babe vibes with her fashion statement. She dares to express her inner fashion queen with the fiercest ensembles.

This is perhaps why she managed to nail both the mob wife and the corporate core aesthetics with such ease. One such look was her recent oversized black pantsuit, and we loved it.

It’s time to take fashionable risks:

The Fighter actress always takes risks in every aspect of her life. Be it her career, her personal life, or even her fashion game.

She dares to wear the boldest and most fashionable ensembles for every occasion. One such look was her super hot sequinned silver mini dress with roses printed on the same. We’re still gasping!

Always say yes to timeless sarees:

One factor that always sets Deepika apart is the fact that no matter how modernized she gets, she always dares to go the extra mile to get back to her roots.

She loves to embrace the magic of timeless ethnic wear such as gorgeous sarees. She recently wore a vibrant red heavily embellished gharchola saree that literally left us begging for more.

Even basic looks can go a long way:

A basic fashion faux pas that most people make is that they underestimate the value of the basics. The Om Shanti Om actress always knows exactly how to turn heads, even with her basic everyday wear looks, and we really must understand the importance of this.

She recently wore an oversized cream-colored sweater with blue baggy denim jeans, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Never forget to add statement accessories:

Fashion statements are always incomplete without the right accessory choices, and it’s pretty clear that Padukone is aware of this. She chooses just the right statement-worthy accessories to elevate her fashion choices, and we’re sincerely impressed.

From long chain earrings to dramatic hoops, the diva goes the extra mile with her accessory pieces. We’re taking notes here!

So, are you feeling inspired to work on your fashion game this year? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

