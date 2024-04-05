Rashmika Mandanna is a true saree connoisseur and her never-ending love affair with the six yards of elegance is well-documented on her social media. So, whether you're looking for show-stopping pieces or breezy and elegant everyday sarees, Rashmika's diverse drape collection offers endless inspiration for every occasion. So, let’s ditch the fashion faux pas this summer, and embrace the saree game with confidence.

From vibrant colors and sheer pieces to floral-printed drapes, all of Rashmika Manadanna’s sarees are just statement-worthy. Let’s take a closer look at the Animal actress’ 5 enchanting saree looks to get some ethnic wear inspiration for summer 2024.

5 times Rashmika Mandanna left us enchanted with her saree game

The extravagant blush pink saree:

The Goodbye actress recently wore a spectacular blush pink saree which was created by none other than the fashion maven, Arpita Mehta. This gorgeous piece had intricate gold embroidery at the border as well as the whole piece.

Meanwhile, the saree was paired with a matching embroidered halter-neck blouse with work pretty mirror work all over the neckline. We love this pretty drape.

The ethereal floral-printed saree:

The Pushpa: The Rise actress made our hearts a few beats when she wore a beautiful black nature-inspired saree with a fabulous floral print all over it in the vibrant hues of yellow, orange, and red.

This sheer drape is a perfect piece for summer. She paired it with a black sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline which gave it that extra oomph factor.

The bold and breathtaking red saree:

The Varisu actress always knows just how to carry the most unexpected vibrant colors, and this was clearly visible in her mesmerizing red saree, created by Dhruvi Panchal.

The elegant drape was elevated with beautiful nature-inspired embroidery at its edges. It was also paired with a sleeveless satin blouse with a plunging neckline that gave it an alluring twist. We’re never getting over this one!

The bewitching sheer black saree:

The Sita Ramam actress knows just how to turn heads in the most gorgeous ethnic piece, and her sheer black saree is proof of the same. This elegant sheer drape looked incomparable and it also helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable figure.

Further, she paired it with a matching black sleeveless blouse with an alluring sweetheart neckline that made temperatures soar. We heart this look!

The bright and beautiful yellow saree:

The Mission Majnu actress looks the most gorgeous in summery shades that are elegant beyond all comparison. This was visible in the bright yellow saree that she recently wore. This glorious piece was elevated with a spectacular gold border with mirror-work.

The diva paired this pretty piece with a matching blouse that had broad straps with a pretty backless design and a fiery plunging neckline.

So, are you feeling inspired to up your saree game in summer 2024?

Tell us in the comments which one of these beautiful sarees is your absolute favorite?

