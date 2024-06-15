EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sen wishes to carry THIS Bollywood sensation in her bag to keep him close

In a recent 'What's In My Bag' segment with Pinkvilla, Anushka Sen offered fans an intimate glimpse into her daily essentials. During the segment, she revealed various intriguing items she keeps in her bag, providing a personal touch and fascinating insights into her routine and preferences.

This engaging peek into her life allowed fans to connect with her on a more personal level, showcasing her charming and relatable side.

Anushka Sen wishes to carry Ishaan Khatter in her bag

In a recent 'What’s In My Bag' segment with Pinkvilla, Anushka Sen revealed some interesting choices when asked which three people she would carry in her bag if she could. She mentioned Ishaan Khatter, explaining that she has never met him in person and would love to get to know him better.

The Baal Veer star also expressed her admiration for Alia Bhatt, stating that she is a huge fan and has never had the opportunity to meet her. Additionally, she chose Prajakta Koli, feeling that they have similar personalities and could become very good friends. This segment offered a fun and personal insight into Anushka's interests and the people she admires.

Take a look at Anushka Sen’s post:

Anushka Sen would swap her bag with Deepika Padukone

Anushka Sen was also asked which Bollywood celebrity's bag she would like to swap with. She responded that she would love to swap bags with Deepika Padukone. The actress praised Deepika's incredible collection of bags, noting that she likely carries many fascinating items.

Advertisement

She also mentioned that Deepika appears to be very organized, often seen carrying two handbags, which suggests she keeps a lot of essential items with her. This piqued Anushka's curiosity about what Deepika carries in her bags, making her eager to learn more about the contents.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post:

Anushka Sen's must-have items

Anushka Sen recently shared that she has been traveling frequently for her upcoming projects, which is why her bag is always packed with various items. When asked about the three essential items she cannot live without, she mentioned her perfumes, lipstick, and phone.

Additionally, she carries mints, a mouth freshener, and a power bank since she travels so much and needs to keep her phone charged. Anushka also has a special wallet she bought from a shop near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which has an image of the tower. She revealed that the most expensive bag she owns is a Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement

About Anuska Sen

Anushka Sen began acting as a child in 2009 on Zee TV's Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and debuted in music with Humko hai Aasha that year. She became famous as Meher in Baalveer on Sab TV in 2012. Apart from Baalveer, she appeared in shows like Internet Wala Love and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. In 2019, she played Rani Lakshmi Bai in Khoob Ladi Mardaani – Jhansi Ki Rani.

Anushka has also acted in Lihaaf: The Quilt and the short film Sammaditthi. In 2023, she became the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism and started shooting her first Korean film, Asia. In 2024, she starred as Asmara in Amazon Prime Video's Dil Dosti Dilemma.

ALSO READ: Inside Manisha Rani's birthday bash: THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant attends party but someone else STEALS limelight