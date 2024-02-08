Deepika Padukone, one of the most loved queen bees of Bollywood, is known for her ability to always serve the fiercest looks. Whether it’s on the red carpet or at the airport, the diva knows just how to convert every place into her fashion runway. After all, the spotlight loves her and all the attention belongs to her as, the minute she enters a space, she automatically commands it. On Thursday morning, a moment of fashionable finesse occurred at the airport when the diva walked out in the classiest fit. And, we’re obsessed!

So, why don’t we dive into the details of the Deepika Padukone’s alluring and street-style airport outfit? After all, the Fighter actress’ effortlessly cool airport aesthetic is worth the hype. Let’s just get right to it and take a look at her wintery airport allure.

Deepika Padukone looked all things elegant in her airport ensemble

The Jawan actress was recently spotted at the airport where she turned the airport into a proper fashion runway while serving an effortlessly cool and simply classy street style fashion look that left us swooning. This elegant airport look featured a pristine white winter-appropriate top with a high turtleneck which added a layer of modern sophistication and timelessness to her airport allure. The Pathaan actress further chose to pair this with a pair of blue denim jeans. These wide-legged floor-length jeans added a layer of comfort and casual elegance to the airport-ready look.

The gorgeous Om Shanti Om actress also chose to style the jeans by rolling them up, giving a rather casually laid-back appeal to her outfit. But that’s not all, the Chennai Express actress also chose to layer these with a classy white-colored buttoned-up cardigan with a black checkered design that screamed airport elegance. This full-sleeved and collared plaid SportMax Chequered wool heavy jacket, worth Rs. 85,542 approximately, made the actress’ outfit look casual yet effortlessly elegant. In fact, it’s quite clear that the divine actress’ look was a well-thought and put-together ensemble. We also love how these basic colors merge together to contribute to the whole outfit’s aesthetic.

How did Deepika Padukone choose to elevate her airport outfit?

Furthermore, the Bajirao Mastani actress chose to complete her airport-ready ensemble with glossy black ankle-length boots that added some edgy sass to her effortlessly cool ensemble. These classy boots ended up adding a harmonious appeal to the diva’s overall look. But, that’s not all, she also chose to add sincerely classy black dark-tinted sunglasses with a golden frame to elevate her ensemble. The beautiful actress wisely chose to take a minimalistic route to make sure that the focus remained steady on her incredibly chic ensemble.

Meanwhile, DP also chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a rather sleek and well-tied bun that made sure that her gorgeous face was visible while adding a casual edge to her classy airport ensemble. On the other hand, she chose to keep things minimal with her makeup as well, flaunting her natural beauty.

So, what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s classy airport outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are?

