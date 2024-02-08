The allure and appeal of a saree is something that has always been indebted to the roots of India. Sarees are a part of our culture and traditions, which is perhaps why every Indian woman loves to wear the six yards and carry them with confidence, poise, and sheer grace. This is true for all Indian beauties irrespective of their ages. Both the beloved 90s OG diva, Shilpa Shetty, and the up-and-coming Gen-Z fashionista, Manushi Chhillar chose to wear elegant sarees in the hues of pink that left us gushing, gasping, and begging for more.

So, what’s the wait for? Why don’t we dive right into the intricate details of Shilpa Shetty and Manushi Chhillar’s six yards of elegance to understand the fashion statements served by these actresses? Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked alluring in a hot pink lined saree

The Indian Police Force actress recently chose to wear a smooth silk saree with an elegant hot pink and gold striped pattern. It has gorgeous nature-inspired traditional Indian motifs that perfectly elevate her ensemble beyond all comparison. It further has a gorgeous and layered leafy design at the pallu’s edge which further adds some traditional allure to her beautiful drape. This legit left us gasping. Furthermore, the gorgeous Sukhee actress chose to pair her six yards of elegance with a sleeveless matching pink silk blouse.

The alluring deep and plunging neckline of this blouse elevated the traditional Indian piece. The beautiful colors of the diva’s modern saree merged well together to create a vibrant and impactful effect.

She also chose to add a statement layered choker-like necklace with pink crystals, kadhas, and statement rings, which perfectly added to the whole aesthetic. Shetty also chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into loose waves that framed her face to sheer perfection. And, we simply adore the diva’s elegant ensemble.

Manushi Chhilar exuded elegance in a blush pink pastel drape

The Great Indian Family actress was recently papped while wearing a delicate and elegant blush pink silk saree to promote her upcoming movie, Operation Valentine, with Varun Tej. This beautiful drape featured a champagne golden border with geometrical work as well as delicate pearl droplets at the edges. This added a layer of modern allure to her ethnic elegance. The talented diva further chose to pair the elegant piece with a matching champagne gold-colored blouse with an elegant lined design which was also laden with metallic sequin and bead elements.

The sleeveless blouse with a deep and plunging sweetheart neckline added a layer of sultriness to the traditional drape, leaving us gasping for more. Chhillar also chose to pair this saree with a traditional Kundan work choker with contrasting sage green droplets and gold bangles.

These complimented her saree, making us fall in love. She also chose to leave her dark tresses open with loose waves and a feathered look that beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders.

So, are you feeling motivated to add more pink to your ethnic wear wardrobe? What did you think of the talented actress’ elegant drapes? Which one do you like more?

Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section, right away.

