Alaya F makes a case for affordable glam in a strapless corset maxi dress

Alaya F, one of the most elegant and stylish Gen-Z fashionistas in Bollywood, is known for her ability to serve LEWKS that keep us gasping and asking for more. The talented diva knows how to follow every trend along with setting her fashion trends with incomparable statement-like style choices. Keeping up with her reputation, the talented actress recently ended up setting social media ablaze with pictures of herself in a taupe maxi dress, and we’re totally obsessed with its overall style and allure.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s take a closer look at the taupe gorgeousness and understated elegance of the classy SRI actress, Alaya F’s maxi dress.

Alaya F SLAYS in a seriously fiery and fitted taupe maxi dress

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress recently took over Instagram as she posted fiery pictures of her wearing a jaw-dropping taupe-hued strapless maxi dress from the House of CB, approximately worth Rs. 20,010. This classy dress has a strapless style that adds an extra oomph to her outfit. In fact, its fitted silhouette also hugs her body at all the right places while accentuating her divine curves to sheer perfection. The plunging neckline totally adds a layer of sultriness to her dress’ modern allure.

The Freddy actress’ calf-length maxi dress also has an elegant sleeveless neckline with an underwired bust and a corseted bodice that adds to the piece’s aesthetic appeal and overall fit. The diva shows us how to bring out the allure of a modern corseted piece with their gorgeous all-taupe creation, and we’re absolutely in love. Further, the talented U-Turn actress also completed her ensemble with a shoe-less look. And, it totally makes a case for her minimalistic and elegant approach.

Advertisement

Alaya F’s hairstyle, accessories, and makeup were also on fleek

Furthermore, Alaya also chose to take the minimalistic route with her accessories. She added Gen-Z-approved small silver hoops-like metallic earrings with matching rings that perfectly complemented her ensemble without stealing away that much-deserved attention. This decision totally paid off, didn’t it?

The 24-year-old also chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a loose bun with flicks on both sides that framed her face to sheer perfection. This hairstyle added a layer of sophistication to her overall look while making sure that her beautiful face was clearly visible.

On the other hand, her oh-so-glam makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eyeshadow, smokey eyeliner, rouged cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and oh-so-glossy nude-colored lipstick, totally complimented her outfit.

The Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress' outfit was a masterclass in effortless style, sophistication, and understated elegance with a side of sheer sass, poise, and pure confidence that we honestly can't stop swooning over. It's safe to say that Alaya F is indeed one of Bollywood's most stylish Gen-Z actresses and a true style icon for the modern generation.

So, what did you think of her oh-so-glam outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section now.

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar modernizes her ruffled red saree with a matching embroidered bralette