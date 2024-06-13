Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan are teaming up for the first time on the Sajid Nadiadwala-produced Chandu Champion, which is touted to be a biopic of India’s first paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film has been in conversation for over a year now and the D-Day is finally around the corner. Chandu Champion has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Chandu Champion to release on 3200 screens in India

The Kabir Khan directorial with Kartik Aaryan is seeing an All-India Release by Pen Marudhar and the distributor is looking to release on approximately 3200 screens nationwide. The advance booking for the film opened on Sunday and the response has been below the mark. Ideally, a film like Chandu Champion should have opened pre-sales on Wednesday instead of Sunday to create some momentum for the sales cycle. A 5-day extended period is apt only for event films fronted by superstars or franchise fare.

As on Thursday at 6.30 PM, Chandu Champion has sold approximately 20,600 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed towards a finish closer to the 30,000-ticket mark. The pricing is nominal, with most halls capped at Rs 150, and hence the walk-ins have to be even larger in number on the day to reach the number. The pre-sales in national chains will be more or less in the same range as Shehzada (32,000 tickets), lower than Satyaprem Ki Katha (57,000 tickets). The sales are boosted a little by corporate bookings in Mumbai and other cities, but the amount is miniscule as yet and won’t change the box office narrative.

Chandu Champion aims at a Rs 5 crore opening day

Based on the response to the pre-sales, Chandu Champion will be looking to start in the range of Rs 4.50 to 5.50 crore, and that’s also if the walk-in audience towards the evening and night shows are strong. It’s an expensive film and hence, positive word of mouth among the cinema-going audience is a must for the film to record a rather long run. If the talk is positive, Chandu Champion will be looking at an opening weekend in the range of Rs 20 to 25 crore, and then look to reap benefit of the holiday on Monday on account of Bakri Eid.

The eyes are now on the talk and trajectory of Chandu Champion over the weekend, as the fate in long run will depend on the legs it has post the opening day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

