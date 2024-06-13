Did BTS' J-Hope watch Lovely Runner while in military? Unexpected shoutout to Byeon Woo Seok's Sunjae surprises fans

BTS’ J-Hope mentioning Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner in his 2024 FESTA fan letter caused a frenzy among fans of both the K-drama and the group. Speculation arose about whether J-Hope had watched the drama while in the military, as he referenced it in his letter. Some fans even playfully suggested that his mention of the drama made him seem like a jealous boyfriend.

BTS’ J-Hope talks about Lovely Runner

To celebrate BTS’ 11th debut anniversary, fans worldwide are actively showing their support and spreading love for the special day at the 2024 FESTA event. Many fans arrived early for the BTS’ FESTA celebration event, with some even waiting in line overnight to ensure their presence.

As part of the celebrations, each BTS member wrote handwritten letters expressing gratitude to fans for their unwavering support over the years. Among the letters, J-Hope's caught the attention of many fans. They noticed that he referenced Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's K-drama Lovely Runner in his letter.

J-Hope humorously asked fans in his letter, "Honestly, did you cheat or not? Did you piggyback Sun Jae on your back and run or not?" This playful inquiry directly references the Korean show Piggyback Sun Jae on Your Back and Run, also known as Lovely Runner, and sparked speculation among fans about whether J-Hope had watched the show while in the military.

The immense popularity of the show, particularly the character Ryu Sun Jae who was an idol in the series portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok, led many to become fans, prompting J-Hope's witty question about whether fans had switched allegiances.

Many fans speculated whether Jimin and Jungkook had also watched Lovely Runner and expressed their desire that if it was possible the duo would have gone live to sing the OSTs, similar to Jungkook's rendition of the OST from Goblin. Fans also said they would have made references to the jokes and recreate comedic scenes from the show.

Many said that upon their return they wish to witness all of this happening, adding to the anticipation for their return. There was a particular desire for Jungkook to perform the hit OST Sudden Shower live as well.

About Lovely Runner

The series tracks Im Sol's (played by Kim Hye Yoon) journey, a passionate fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok). Sol, once a hopeful film director whose aspirations were crushed by a paralyzing accident, discovers comfort in Sun Jae's music and his words to her.

But tragedy strikes again when Sun Jae dies tragically, leaving Sol heartbroken. Fate intervenes when Sol wakes up 15 years in the past, before their accidents. Viewing this as an opportunity from heaven, Sol pledges to alter destiny for both of them.

