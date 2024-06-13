'Want to see you': BTS' J-Hope pens heartfelt letter to ARMYs on FESTA 2024; adorably writes of jealousy from Jin

BTS' J-Hope shared a heartfelt letter with ARMYs during FESTA 2024, reflecting on their 11-year journey together. He humorously expressed jealousy over Jin's recent discharge, sharing a personal anecdote about enlisting early.

Despite his jest, J-Hope's sincerity shone through as he thanked ARMYs for their unwavering support and vowed to become a better version of himself.

BTS’ J-Hope’s letter to fans

On June 13, 2024, BTS' J-Hope took to heartwarming words to express his deep appreciation for ARMYs, marking a special occasion during FESTA 2024. In a heartfelt letter, he shared his sentiments about the anniversary of their journey together, reminiscing about their longstanding bond since 2013.

Reflecting on the recent discharge of fellow member Jin from military service, J-Hope humorously expressed his envy but also his eagerness to share more experiences with their beloved fans. "I'm the most jealous of him in the world!!!!" he playfully remarked, mixing sincerity with jest. J-Hope revealed a personal anecdote, revealing his early enlistment decision to curb his envy, showcasing his close connection with BTS and their fans.

With a decade-long journey alongside ARMYs, J-Hope expressed gratitude for their unwavering support, pledging to continuously improve and showcase the best of himself. "All I have in mind right now is to show you a better me a day quicker," he promised earnestly. As FESTA 2024 unfolds, J-Hope eagerly envisioned standing on stage, imagining the collective excitement of fans who longed for their live performances. "I miss you ARMY! I long for you! I Love you ARMY!" he declared affectionately, encapsulating the deep bond between BTS and their global fanbase.

Take a look at J-Hope’s heartfelt letter here;

BTS members commemorate FESTA 2024 with heartfelt letters to fans

Earlier today, BTS members commemorated FESTA 2024 with heartfelt letters addressed directly to their devoted fans worldwide. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook each penned personal messages expressing their deep gratitude and longing during this special occasion marking their 11th debut anniversary.

In their letters, they shared their individual experiences, aspirations, and reflections, reaffirming their unwavering bond with ARMYs despite their current separations due to military service. The letters not only conveyed their appreciation but also hinted at their eagerness to reunite and create more memorable moments together in the near future.

