No matter how good a script is, a show always needs an actor to bring it to life. The world of K-drama has given us multiple brilliant stories over the years and equally phenomenal actors. As the years go by, some stars continue to shine brighter, captivating audiences with their timeless beauty and unparalleled talent.

Contrary to popular opinion, actresses with more experience and age tend to have a better screen presence. They give compelling performances that prove that women have no expiry date and can continue to work in renowned shows. Without further ado, let’s list some of the actresses who continue to push boundaries and inspire.

5 brilliant K-drama actresses in their 40s

1. Shin Min Ah

Shin Min Ah is a beloved name in the Korean drama industry. At 40, she continues to charm audiences with her versatile performances and radiant presence. Known for her roles in Our Blues, Oh My Venus, Tomorrow, With You, and the fan-favorite My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, Shin Min Ah has proven herself as a powerhouse of talent.

In recent years she gained prominent fame with her role in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, where she played a dentist who relocates from the city to a seaside village, showcasing her ability to switch from comedic to heartfelt moments seamlessly. Shin Min Ah's natural beauty and warm screen presence make her a timeless star, continuing to win hearts across generations.

2. Son Ye Jin

At 42, Son Ye Jin remains the epitome of elegance and one of the most respected actresses in the industry. One of her most prominent roles is in Crash Landing on You as a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and finds love. The K-drama became a massive hit, making Son Ye Jin a household name globally. Moreover, she was also given the title of Nation's First Love by the fans for her massive popularity.

The actress has also worked in some of the high-profile movies such as My Wife Got Married, The Pirates, and The Last Princess. Beyond her acting prowess, Son Ye Jin is celebrated for her graceful style and strong screen presence.

3. Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye Kyo is a name that is recognized by everyone in the K-drama world even at 42. Her popularity and influence shine through even after so many years of being in the industry.

She first gained fame with Autumn in My Heart, one of the early Korean dramas that contributed to the Hallyu wave. Her role in Descendants of the Sun further solidified her status as a top-tier actress.

Recently, took the world by storm with her intense performance in The Glory, showcasing her ability to take on complex and challenging roles. Song Hye Kyo remains a true icon in the world of Korean drama.

4. Jun Ji Hyun

Jun Ji Hyun, also known as Gianna Jun, is a legendary figure in Korean entertainment. Even at 42, she continues to be popular in the industry for her stunning looks and charm. Her breakout role was in the classic film My Sassy Girl and she has since starred in hit dramas like My Love from the Star, Legend of the Blue Sea and Kingdom. Moreover, she is also set to star in a new K-drama titled Polaris alongside Kang Dong Won.

5. Kim Tae Hee

Kim Tae Hee is a symbol of beauty and talent in the Korean drama industry even at 44. Known for her roles in My Princess and IRIS, the actress has consistently delivered strong performances throughout her career.

Some of her other shows include Stairway to Heaven, Love Story in Harvard, Yong-pal, and Hi Bye, Mama! Moreover, the artist’s timeless beauty and dedication to her craft ensure that she remains a beloved figure in the industry.

