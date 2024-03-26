Alaya F’s flirty black corset and satin skirt is one to bookmark for a night out with your girls

Alaya F is relatively new in Bollywood but she can give tough competition to even biggies in the fashion sphere of B-town. Her upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will soon hit theatres.

As the release date of the movie is approaching, the promotions are getting bigger, and Alaya F is serving us a new look every day while promoting her film. She is a fashion queen who can inspire everyone from Gen Z to Millennials, and her latest look for the promotional event of her movie is perfect for a weekend party. It’s the kind of look that will make everyone turn heads and take notice.

Alaya F's risque outfit

Alaya F chose to wear a corset in the most perfect way. She picked up a black strapless corset which sculpted her waist and lace trimming on the neckline and sheer embroidery on a netted fabric around the waist that showed the right amount of skin and also added a touch of sensuality. Alaya teamed the black corset with a satin mini skirt in green colour.

The asymmetrical design of the skirt fit her like a second skin and the long trailing silk drape cascading down from the waist made her skirt look one of a kind. Blush-tinted cheeks, oodles of highlighter, dewy base, and mascara-coated lashes all contributed to her make-up picks. A golden bangle, tiny gold studs and black heels wrapped her outfit with style.

Alaya F's obession for corsets

Alaya F loves wearing corsets, and not just once, she has proven it many times. Whether it’s for promotions, press tours of films, or even date nights, we can bet that Alaya can rock any type of corset with style and flair. Recently, Alaya picked a green ruffled corset for the press tour of her upcoming film and left us all in awe. Alaya styled a grey-colored strapless corset top for her previous look.

The bodice of her corset top was highly structured and hugged her body like a glove, with a distinctive pattern of lines running across the entire corset bodice. The ruffle design on the hem of the corset added a whimsical touch to her look. To finish her look, she added a pair.