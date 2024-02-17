Bollywood’s sweetheart and one of the most talented young actresses in the entertainment industry, Alia Bhatt, has always been in the spotlight. But, this isn’t just for her acting skills but also for her innate fashion sense. The Dear Zindagi actress has been stealing hearts with her stunning fashionable choices wherever she goes. Keeping up with this reputation, the diva was papped at the airport recently wearing the classiest and sassiest black and white ensemble that is undoubtedly applause-worthy.

Let’s decode the Heart of Stone actress, Alia Bhatt's classy outfit to understand her fashion statement and get to know how you can recreate this look as well.

Alia Bhatt looked elegant and classy in a black airport outfit

The Brahmastra actress, who was recently spotted and snapped at the Mumbai airport, left onlookers swooning over her classy formal airport outfit. This black and white ensemble consisted of a black-colored casual pantsuit that was the perfect choice for the airport.

The outfit featured a plain black-colored short T-shirt with a high circular-shaped neckline which made her outfit look sophisticated. The T-shirt was also a very comfortable replacement for a formal collared shirt and a very wise one at that.

Bhatt chose to layer this with a matching and oversized full-sleeved blazer with a contrasting white line on one side. She left it open to display the shirt and rolled her sleeves up so that the outfit didn’t end up looking too formal.

Further, she also chose to wear matching black-colored ankle-length pants. These wide-legged pants made her outfit look chic yet comfortable. The matching pants were also slightly oversized, just like the blazer. This pantsuit was indeed a great choice for travel, wasn’t it? Baggy pants are a great choice when it comes to traveling as they not only elevate the whole look but feel super comfortable too.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were flawless

Furthermore, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actress chose to complete her airport ensemble with black and white sneakers, a great footwear choice for long travels. The sneakers tied the look together.

Alia Bhatt’s love for luxurious handbags is not unknown. This time too, the Raazi actress chose to carry a glossy black-colored Gucci Blondie Large Tote Bag. The price of the bag is estimated to be a whopping Rs. 4,13,282. The classy bag had a unique interlocking G that characterizes the Gucci Blondie line. Meanwhile, the shiny gold-toned hardware adds a pop of color to her otherwise monochromatic look.

We are obsessed with the talented actress’ exceptional bag choice. She also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her airport-ready outfit. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress chose to just add Gen-Z-approved small-sized gold-colored hoops to elevate her outfit. This wise decision kept the focus on her super classy ensemble.

However, Bhatt chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a sleek and high bun that made sure that the diva’s beyond-beautiful face was clearly visible. On the other hand, she also chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a no-makeup look and the power of her incomparable smile. We just can’t get over that one, can we?

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous and formal black and white airport ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

