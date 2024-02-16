Hello there, fellow fashionistas! This week, the beyond-talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing an exceptionally stylish pastel green-colored shirt layered over a green-colored tank top with a deep and circular neckline. She further paired this with blue-colored wide-legged jeans with dramatically flared edges, completing her outfit while making our hearts visibly skip a beat and our souls do the happy dance.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore this hue twice this week. It was also clearly reflected in the green gradient ombre pantsuit, created by Elie Saab, that she chose to wear yesterday for the trailer launch of her upcoming series, Poacher. Alia Bhatt's formal pantsuit featured a classy blazer with dramatically flared pants, and she looked seriously incredible in the same. No wonder the hue has caught the attention of modern divas.

However, this eye-catching shade isn’t that new. It has long been a major trend among Bollywood celebrities like the incomparable Deepika Padukone, the gorgeous Kiara Advani, the awesome Malaika Arora, and others. But, what are we even waiting for? don’t we get to know more about this beyond-beautiful and incredibly fresh shade?

What is the essence of Pastel green?

Let’s appreciate the elegance of the fashionably fabulous color- Pastel green, a shade that has always been a very light, beautiful, and simply soothing color that combines a light yellowish and pale green, was created during the 18th century’s Rocco movement. This distinct hue used to be one of the queen of France, Marie Antoinette’s absolute favorite. It used to appear a lot in the gowns of young women of stature. It also appeared in decor as much as fashion.

Advertisement

The pretty color is known to help promote an incomparable sense of calmness, balance, peace, and genuine serenity. This fabulous light yellow-ish green shade also represents health, healing, and nature. It has ended up leaving quite a mark on the modern fashionistas and they too, want to shiny like Alia Bhatt. But, how can they make this happen? Let’s dive in and take a look at other classy ensembles worn by modern divas where this shade was spotted.

5 Bollywood divas who wore pastel green outfits to perfection

Katrina Kaif’s classy plaid midi dress:

The Tiger 3 actress was recently seen wearing an exceptionally classy pastel green and white-colored midi with a timeless plaid print. The full-sleeved dress has a high neckline which gives it a rather sophisticated ensemble. The cut-outs on Katrina Kaif’s chest make the gorgeous dress all the more fabulous. We totally love this one.

Kriti Sanon’s chic floral co-ord set:

Kriti Sanon recently chose to wear a super stylish pastel green co-ord set. This set featured a body-hugging corseted top with a deep and plunging neckline with cut-outs on both sides. She further paired this with matching ankle-length wide-legged cargo pants with pockets on both sides which made it awesome. Obsessed!

Kiara Advani’s halter neck jumpsuit:

Katrina Kaif, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was recently seen wearing a seriously classy pastel-colored jumpsuit with wide-legged pants that cinched at her ankles. The upper half of the jumpsuit featured a body-hugging top with a halter neckline. The fiery cut-outs at the waist and back further elevated the sassy outfit.

Malaika Arora’s gorgeous tulle gown:

Malaika Arora, one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to serve fashion fierceness. She recently wore a pastel green floor-length gown which was made of tulle. The dress train trailed behind her as she walked while the halter neckline made it look hotter. Doesn’t the diva look insanely pretty?

Janhvi Kapoor’s layered midi-dress:

The Bawal actress, Janhvi Kapoor, was recently seen wearing a seriously sassy pastel green-colored dress. This dress with sleek straps also had a backless style that made it look all the more hot. Meanwhile, the layered edges made it look awesome. It was also cinched at the waist, accentuating her curves. Isn’t this fabulous?

Advertisement

Pretty pastel green accessories worn by Bollywood actresses

Kiara Advani’s jhumkas with droplets:

Kiara Advani, the talented actress from Satyaprem Ki Katha is known for her ability to always go above and beyond to elevate her accessories with just the perfect accessories. This diva chose to accessorize her pristine white-colored embellished saree, created by Amrita Thakur, with gold Jhumkas with pastel green crystal droplets. Isn’t this gorgeous?

Deepika Padukone’s traditional choker:

The Jawan actress, Deepika Padukone, recently chose to wear a subtle gold embroidery-laden saree with an intricate border, created by the fashion maven, Anamika Khanna. The talented actress further chose to elevate this fabulous ensemble with a traditional choker-like necklace with pastel green crystal embellishments with delicate pearl droplets. Doesn’t this look great?

Parineeti Chopra wore pastel green accessories on her big day

Many exceptional Bollywood beauties are also going for pastel shades for their wedding lehengas and sarees but that’s not all. They also chose to wear contrasting pastel green statement accessories to elevate their simply spectacular wedding ensembles. This included Parineeti Chopra, the talented diva who tied the knot with her beloved, Raghav Chadha, in October 2023.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress wore a gorgeous Manish Malhotra outfit along with the brand’s layered pastel green crystal necklace, ring, bangles, earrings, and maang-tikka. Shimmery contrasting accessories like these can totally end up uplifting your wedding day ensemble.

Whether it's a classy gown, an elegant co-ord set, eye-catching necklaces, or incredibly classy wedding jewelry, once you pick the right color, it will always end up enhancing every ensemble and upping the fashion game beyond all comparison. So embrace the subtle and delicate beauty of pastel green with open arms.

So, do you love this pretty hue as much as we do? Are you feeling inspired to shop the day away? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

ALSO READ: Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh’s Rs 1,28,000 green sharara suit with mirror work screams wedding guest style