Alia Bhatt has been quite busy these days. Wrapping up the shooting for her upcoming movie, Jigra while attending global events along with promoting another binge-worthy show called Predator. The diva has been spotted in the most fashion-forward outfits. Recently, she has been slaying in all kinds of outfits, from corporate core to elegant drapes, and we’re sincerely impressed.

Earlier today, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress was spotted at an event while wearing the most stylish and modern pantsuit but that’s not all, Alia Bhatt also served ethnic wear elegance through Instagram, in a pristine white suit. Why don’t we zoom in to take a proper look at both of these fashion-forward ensembles?

Alia Bhatt serves formal elegance in beige and black pantsuit

The Dear Zindagi actress was papped at a star-studded event today while wearing the most fabulous black and beige formal ensemble that spelled all things classy and elegant. Her outfit featured a super hot and fitted blazer with a collared neckline. It also had a cut-out at the shoulder which helped her flaunt a sleek and lace black strap on one side. The outfit had a shoulder pad on the other side that made her corporate core outfit look fabulous.

Alia completed the classy outfit by pairing it with black bell-bottom-like pants with dramatically flared edges. Bhatt completed the dress with black embellished chunky heels, minimalistic earrings, and a ring. Meanwhile, she styled her hair into a sleek and straight look with a side parting and inward curls at the edges. A makeup look with heavy blush and nude lipstick elevated the modern corporate ensemble.

Alia Bhatt’s white Raw Mango suit set screams elegance

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress set social media ablaze as she posted gorgeous pictures of herself in the most incredible suit from Raw Mango. This classy white suit featured a calf-length pleated kurta with a sophisticated high neckline and intricate floral threadwork at its edge. Alia also paired this with comfortable ankle-length and wide-legged pants that looked amazing. The nature-inspired embroidery of the suit left us gushing and swooning.

She completed her outfit with a matching sheer dupatta and gold cutdana work with lined embroidery work. The actress accessorized her outfit with simple gold and pearl droplet earrings with a statement ring and sandals to complete her traditional ensemble. Meanwhile, Alia went with a straight hairstyle with a bold no-makeup look that looked amazing. We love this look.

So, do you agree with our opinion? What did you think of these looks? Do you have a favorite? Please share your thoughts with us, right away.

