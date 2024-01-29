Power dressing has made a grand comeback recently which is why more and more classy Bollywood actresses have been indulging in power play with their fashion-forward choices. They have been making a case for the timeless nature of power dressing by merging pieces like classy pantsuits, fitted bodycon dresses, sophisticated shirts, and others. We honestly can’t help but applaud their modern ensembles, and genuinely get inspired by their chic and sassy efforts.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s dive right into six instances where the beyond-beautiful and incomparable divas of Bollywood left us stunned with their power-dressing skills. Are you ready? Let’s just jump right in.

6 Bollywood actresses who aced power dressing in black

Deepika Padukone’s classy pantsuit:

The seriously stylish actress, Deepika Padukone recently chose to wear a plain black-colored pantsuit which had a super classy oversized silhouette that made us fall head-over-heels in love. It featured a full-sleeved blazer with a deep V-shaped neckline with matching wide-legged ankle-length pants. This classy ensemble totally made us swoon.

Kiara Advani’s fitted bodycon midi:

The beyond-fabulous diva, Kiara Advani recently chose to wear a simply classy black-colored ankle-length midi dress. The beautiful body-hugging dress had a sleeveless off-shoulder style with a plunging neckline. The corset-like silhouette was perfectly cinched at the waist, making us fall in love. Her silver statement accessories elevated the outfit perfectly.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s modern statement:

Who said that formal pantsuits should only be elegant? Tamannaah Bhatia recently chose to wear a modernistic version and proved that black pantsuits can have a chic and sultry twist. The beyond-stylish actress chose to wear a blazer with a deep V-neckline and paired it with classy sheer lace shimmery wide-legged pants.

Katrina Kaif’s chic polka-dotted midi:

Katrina Kaif recently chose to wear an incredibly classy black-colored midi dress which was thoroughly laden with delicate white polka dots. The super-sophisticated dress has a high neckline with an alluring ruched design that adds to its overall texture and style. We’re obsessed with its chic asymmetrical style.

Alia Bhatt’s beyond-elegant pantsuit:

The beautiful actress, Alia Bhatt recently chose to flaunt her fiery power dressing skills by wearing a seriously stylish black-colored pantsuit. This featured a cropped black blazer worn over a cropped white top. She further paired it with matching wide-legged pants that were simply elegant with a cool modern twist.

Kriti Sanon’s body-hugging mini-dress:

Kriti Sanon chose to master power dressing by wearing a classy black fitted mini-dress which merged modernity with sophistication. This full-sleeved dress had timeless shoulder pads with a super-stylish high neckline which she paired with sheer lace stockings and matching pumps. This ended up creating the perfect style statement.

So, which one of these formal ensembles is your absolute favorite? Are you feeling inspired to power dress like a boss in black? Please just go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

