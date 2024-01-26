Kriti Sanon, one of the most talented Bollywood actresses, is known for her ability to always be on fleek with all of her fashionable ensembles. The talented diva’s fashion-forward choices always leave her fans and followers in awe. Keeping up with the same reputation, the pretty actress recently posted pictures of herself in a pretty pastel blue mini dress that is all things chic, classy, and super sassy, and we’re undoubtedly in love with it.

So, what’s the waiting around for? Let’s just dive deep into the intricate details of the beautiful Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress, Kriti Sanon’s icy blue ensemble, which literally ended up breaking the internet. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Kriti Sanon exudes charm in a super pretty pastel blue mini-dress

The classy Do Patti actress recently posted simply elegant pictures of herself in a pretty pastel blue mini-dress which made our hearts flutter beyond comparison—the gorgeous mini-dress from the fashionably fabulous brand, Deme by Gabriella. The Mimi actress’ upper-thigh length dress has a super sexy halter neckline with a giant hyper-feminine flower placed at the neckline itself. This classy dress is visibly the perfect merge of chic, sultry, and super sexy. We’re obsessed with this.

Further, the incredibly stylish Dilwale actress’ halter dress with the super girly rose detail is an instant yes from our side. Its ruffled design adds a layer of awesomeness to the diva’s whole alluring aesthetic. The classy dress also has a layered design which makes the dress all things feminine and beyond-fabulous. Honestly, we're not at all surprised to learn the fact that the diva is "feeling like a doll” because come on, she literally looks like one, doesn't she? Its frost yet fresh color is a welcome change, and we are undeniably in love with the Hum Do Hamare Do actress’ incomparable icy blue piece.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were on fleek

Furthermore, the talented Shahzada actress further chose to complete her ensemble with pristine white-colored chunky wedged heels from Deme by Gabriella. This strappy and sassy pair added a dramatic flair to her stunning outfit. It also added a harmonious appeal to her ensemble. In fact, the beautiful Bhediya actress also chose to go for a bold and daring accessory-less look. This made sure that all of the attention and focus remained fixated on her classy ensemble. We think she totally made a wise decision there, don’t you agree?

Last but not least, let’s discuss the Housefull 4 actress’ hair and makeup game, which was also on point. The Raabta actress chose to style her hair into a sleek high bun with flicks on both sides of her face. This framed her face to sheer perfection while making sure that her beyond-gorgeous face was clearly visible. Meanwhile, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress also decided to go with a rather subtle and natural makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, frosty blue eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks with highlighter, and matte pink lipstick, which perfectly elevated her entire outfit.

So, What did you think of the diva’s ensemble? Would you like to wear something as gorgeous as this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

