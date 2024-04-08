Ananya Panday in an orange crop top paired with denim skorts is a chic call for summer

Ananya Panday often wears street-style looks that reflect her vibrant personality, and she knows how to rock them with confidence. The actress usually pairs a distressed denim jacket with a simple white tee and high-waisted jeans for a cool and casual vibe. Her latest look is both comfy and casual yet stylish.

Denim is a silhouette that always makes a statement, whether it's a denim skirt, dress, or shorts. Nowadays, denim is incorporated into almost everything and is quite versatile. Whether or not anyone agrees with this fact, Ananya Panday will definitely approve of it. She has often sported denim looks, whether in a denim skirt or shorts, and today she was seen once again sporting a stunning street-style outfit with denim in it.

Ananya’s latest casual cool look

Ananya Panday's wardrobe is a mix of versatile numbers like skirts, floral dresses, and gowns, and for her latest look, she adopted street-style fashion. The actress' outfit featured a sleeveless ribbed orange crop top with a closed neckline, and with her orange crop top, she paired denim skorts.

For the uninitiated, skorts are a type of garment that combines the elements of skirts and shorts. The front of the skorts usually resemble skirts, but the back is separated like a pair of shorts. Skorts are popular for activities that call for style and action, including casual activities. The Khaali Peeli actress also wore denim skorts of the same kind, which had a side button closure at the front and resembled shorts from the back, accentuating her long legs.

Ananya’s accessories and glam

The Dream Girl 2 actress did not pair any accessories with her outfit and gave a minimalist approach to her street style, focusing on the statement accessories; she only wore white sneakers with white socks, which gave her a sporty touch. Sneakers are an essential part of the street-style look.

Ananya also kept her makeup very light, wearing nude lipstick and eyeshadow minus the kohl and tying her hair neatly in a ponytail. Street-style fashion is quite popular among Gen Z, and the outfit the actress has put together is perfect for coffee runs, hanging out with friends, or movie nights.

Ananya Panday’s outfit is cool and casual, ideal for summer. We love how Ananya’s fashion choices are always fashionably on point. Now, in the comments, tell us what you think of her outfit.