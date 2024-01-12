Ananya Panday wears gladiator heels with mini dress and it’s the ultimate guide to Gen Z fashion

The gorgeous Gen-Z starlet Ananya Panday manages to make headlines with her exquisite wardrobe choices. She easily pulls off every look, whether it's a classic combo or a trendy western combination. Ananya was recently sighted in town, capturing our attention with her beautiful appearance.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress proved her appreciation for all things chic by wearing a lovely little dress with a floral design. Ananya Panday's wardrobe choice displayed her natural ability to naturally rock mini dresses. Her stylish expression is unique, establishing fads and influencing many fashion fans. Stay tuned for more details and keep reading for the entirely decoded look.

Ananya Panday in a bright orange mini dress

Ananya Panday's bright orange mini dress with distressed white floral print brought a splash of vibrancy into her look. The tiny noodle straps that held the dress up added a distinctive and beautiful touch. Ananya's dress has an empire line fit with a flared hem to produce a pleasing shape.

The fit was adorned with tassel accents in the form of lines. Furthermore, the Dream Girl 2 star provided her fashion followers with a more inexpensive alternative this time again.

The ensemble is priced at Rs. 10,499 from the House Of Eda label. It's obvious that the Khaali Peeli diva remains a Gen-Z fashion icon for all of the proper qualities.

Ananya Panday’s minimalistic accessory styling

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress brought the final accents to her appearance with stunning gold-toned earrings that complimented her dress perfectly. And her finger, which glistened with a sleek golden ring, offered an extra dash of sparkle to her whole look.

But let's not forget about the true show-stopper, which was her pick of footwear. The SOTY 2 star accessorized her attire with a pair of white gladiator high heels. These heels, which had big tassels at the ends of the straps, offered a whimsical and eye-catching aspect to her look.

Ananya Panday’s equally slaying makeup and hairstyle

The Gehraiyaan fame’s makeup was faultless, highlighting her inherent beauty to perfection. Her makeup began with a bright foundation that offered her a dazzling radiance and allowed her natural beauty to show out. Ananya made her eyes shine with a thick coat of mascara, adding volume and length to her lashes.

She used a delicate touch of eyeliner to highlight her eyes, creating a modest yet intriguing appearance. Ananya picked a glossy pink lipstick that fit her naturally pink lips perfectly, appearing appealing. Her neat, messy textured bun hairstyle, which she donned with such ease, gave her entire appearance a sense of affluence.

The Liger star is back, showcasing her passion for floral patterned mini dresses, yet again in a more affordable alternative that is guaranteed to capture your attention as well. It's time to incorporate this Ananya Panday-approved look into your wardrobe and flaunt the flowery print trend.

