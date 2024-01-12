Airport style: Alia Bhatt makes a luxurious statement in brown long coat and Gucci slide sandals

Alia Bhatt, as we all know is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her impeccable sense of style, and her recent airport visit was no different. Alia's fashion sense shone through as she came out wearing a head-turning outfit at the airport last night.

The Heart Of Stone actress easily displayed her fashion-forward choices while dressed in a smart and comfy ensemble. One can see in the photos below, Alia Bhatt’s airport fashion game is flawless, leaving us in awe yet again. So, read on to know more about her luxurious airport look.

Alia Bhatt in long coat and brown pants

Alia Bhatt's immaculate style allows her to wear even the most simple clothes with utmost grace and confidence. She wore a simple yet lovely chocolate brown top with a deep scoop neckline, adding an extra dash of appeal to her style.

She teamed it with wide-legged pants in the same deep brown shade, creating a coherent and elegant combination. The Gangubai actress upped her fashion game by covering the ensemble with a stunning patterned long brown coat that came with a peak lapel collar and an oversized fit- added an extra dose of class to her entire outfit.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s luxurious accessories

Alia Bhatt knows how to accessorize her look to provide that additional element of sophistication. She just added a level of elegance by wearing her all-time favorite gold-toned uneven textured hoops.

To complete her travel look, she opted for Gucci bag that exudes richness. Further, she wowed us with her choice of comfy peach-colored slide shoes from Gucci, which cost Rs. 9,600. Bhatt is a fashion icon who, with her army of stylists and makeup artists, seamlessly mixes luxury and style.

Alia Bhatt’s all-natural look

Beauty-wise, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress chose a minimal makeup look. She styled her hair in a chic low bun with a smart center parting, which gave her a sleek and attractive look. Her decision to go makeup-free really stood out as it emphasized her natural beauty and shine.

Alia's simple approach to makeup gave her entire appearance a refreshing twist, allowing her to ooze confidence and sincerity. Her airport statement was the epitome of elegance and flair, demonstrating that occasionally little is enough.

So, what are your thoughts on this look? Did Alia's natural beauty and effortless charisma win you over? Let us know what you think of her gorgeous airport style in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Exploring Bollywood fashion icons’ growing OBSESSION with heart-shaped earrings