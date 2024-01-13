Animal star Tripti Dimri wears Rs 1,53,500 ruffle detailed gown and it’s a perfect beach destination wedding look

Animal star Tripti Dimri noted for her amazing fashion sense, recently delighted the runway with her captivating energy. Tripti's dressing sense ranges from elegant and tailored silhouettes to airy and flowing ethnic outfits.

The Animal actress wore a stunning attire to this event. Surface decoration and exquisite details adorned the outfit, which was a blend of modern and classic features. Tripti Dimri remains to inspire fashion aficionados worldwide with her bold and daring approach to modern attire, thanks to her easy style and confident style. Continue reading to learn more about her appearance.

Tripti Dimri looked stunning in yellow gown

Tripti Dimri took over the evening as she walked down the runway in a gorgeous yellow gown. Cult Gaia's eye-catching attire included an asymmetrical neckline that offered an unusual spin to the entire design.

The one-shoulder design was elegant, but the daring cuts on the sides and sensuous thigh-high slit added intrigue. The surface of the gown had a crinkled texture due to ruffle detailing, which added to its particular attractiveness.

The big shocker, yet, was the price, which came at a hefty price tag of Rs 1,53,500. This lavish gown epitomizes Tripti's outrageous fashion choices, showcasing that she isn't afraid of creating a statement on and off the runway.

Tripti Dimri's outfit is ideal for a seaside vacation wedding theme. Continue your fashion adventure and channel your inner fashionista with the sultry cutouts and sexy slit that exemplifies beachside glamor.

Tripti Dimri’s minimalistic accessories

She chose basic jewelry that suited her clothing wonderfully for this look. The silver-toned, huge-sized finger ring that decorated her finger was an exceptional item, providing an extra dash of opulence to her entire outfit.

The ring's simplicity enabled it to make a big statement without overwhelming the ensemble. Tripti completed her look with a gorgeous pair of silver gladiator high heels. These fashionable heels not only offered height and style, but also seamlessly brought the complete ensemble together.

Tripti Dimri opted for glamorous makeup

Tripti Dimri looked stunning with a brilliant and shimmering makeup base as she walked the runway. Her exquisite skin was enhanced by finely filled brows that perfectly framed her face. She chose deeply flushed pink cheeks to add a burst of color to her face.

Tripti picked a gorgeous pink lipstick with a sheen of gloss for her lips. Moving on, her hair was fashioned in a gorgeous open hairdo with cascading free waves. The naturally elegant and beautiful hairdo matched her overall appearance, adding a vibe of sophistication to her stylish outfit.

