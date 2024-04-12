Amar Singh Chamkila Celeb Review: Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri and more 'loved' Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra’s film

Amar Singh Chamkila, one of the most eagerly awaited films, hit the OTT space today. The biographical drama revolves around the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila, played by Diljit Dosanjh, with Parineeti Chopra as his wife Amarjot Kaur. A special screening of this Imtiaz Ali directorial was held last night, which was graced by the cast and crew along with various celebrities. Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and more stars shared their reactions and reviews of the film post the event.

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and others praise Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila’s streaming platform, Netflix, shared the reactions of the celebrities post the film’s special screening on their Instagram account. Kartik Aaryan stated, “It's a lovely film and a beautiful one. I really enjoyed the music. Everyone associated with it, I love them all, especially Imtiaz Ali sir. Hats off to the entire cast and crew of the film.”

Actress Triptii Dimri exclaimed, “Loved loved loved it. It was so good. I have been a huge fan of Imtiaz sir and he's outdone himself in this one. Even Diljit and Parineeti, they were lovely and I enjoyed it from the beginning till the end. It was really good.”

Wamiqa Gabbi expressed that she was very overwhelmed after watching the film. She revealed that she has been listening to Chamkila’s songs for a long time and she really enjoyed the movie. Further praising Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and the Punjabi actors, as well as director Imtiaz Ali, Wamiqa said that they have experienced a beautiful journey.

Manjot Singh called the film heartfelt and soulful. He said that your mind doesn’t wander for even a second and your eyes stay glued to the screen. Manjot added that it was a rooted film made with a lot of love.

Sunidhi Chauhan, Avinash Tiwary, and more review Amar Singh Chamkila

Sunidhi Chauhan mentioned how rare it is for a biopic to be made on a male singer. Congratulating Imtiaz Ali for the “genius idea,” she said that nobody could have played Chamkila better than Diljit Dosanjh. Sunidhi also lauded Parineeti Chopra for her singing in the film.

Vidya Malvade shared, “I love it. I think I basically love anything that's old-world but it's really fast-paced, it's fun and it's funny, so it's really enjoyable.”

Avinash Tiwary remarked post the screening, “I absolutely loved it. It's a very honest film. It's in a language that I don't understand very much but it still reached you and reached it so well that it touched your heart. It's a story of an artist who stood his ground and fought everyone, and paid the consequences for what he wanted to do. I think it would inspire all the artists around to be more of themselves.”

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane expressed his love for the film, disclosing that he watched it for the second time. Calling the film beautiful and incredible, he dubbed Imtiaz’s work as phenomenal. Motwane shared his belief that it was Diljit’s finest performance and there wouldn’t be a better performance this year from an actor. He found the music amazing and praised the crew for doing a great job. Motwane requested everyone to watch the film multiple times.

The movie Amar Singh Chamkila started streaming on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s action-packed film