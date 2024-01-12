Ranveer Singh to Arjun Kapoor: Bollywood's leading men make a bold fashion statement, acing heeled shoes trend

Bollywood's men's fashion scene is currently soaring, and these three stylish dudes are leading the way with their bold shoe selection - high heels. They've shattered stereotypes by showing that heels aren't just for women. With their incredible masculine flair, they've made a strong statement and proved that men can rock heels too.

Check out how these guys have nailed the combination of style and comfort! Whether they're rocking traditional outfits or contemporary attire, they've got it all figured out. These fashion-forward Bollywood stars have truly embraced their unique sense of style and are setting trends for men's fashion.

So, if you want to step up your shoe game, take inspiration from them and rock a pair of stylish heeled shoes. Keep reading to find out more about their footwear choices and get ready to make a stylish statement!

Ranveer Singh’s glossy black shoes

Ranveer Singh totally upped his style game with that stunning black sherwani. The actor from Jayeshbhai Jordaar looked absolutely regal in Gaurav Gupta's traditional attire. It featured a mandarin collar, long sleeves, and shoulder pads, adding to the overall majestic look. Not to mention the exquisite knee-length sherwani adorned with intricate bugle beads and sequin flower embroidery.

He wore Yves Saint Laurent shoes that had a pointed toe and shiny polished details, giving his outfit a touch of elegance.

Arjun Kapoor’s black shoes exude noir vibes

Arjun Kapoor rocked a stylish Dolce & Gabbana denim jacket worth Rs. 75,000. To add to his cool vibe, he wore a crisp white shirt with three buttons undone for a laid-back feel. The Ek Villain Returns star nailed his outfit with a sleek pair of black pants that perfectly matched the denim jacket.

For a touch of luxury, he opted for Christian Louboutin's Chelsea Boots with a matte finish. These boots added a glamorous touch and came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,17,368.

Karan Johar’s pointed-toe shoes

The director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani recently made an appearance on the runway, looking charming in a sleek black velvet suit designed by Nandita Mahtani. He paired the ensemble with a stylish black shirt that had full sleeves and a collar. Karan Johar tucked the shirt into floor-length black velvet pants and topped it off with a formal blazer-style jacket made of black velvet, featuring fantastic collars.

To complete his impeccable outfit, the Student of the Year director opted for heeled black glossy formal shoes from Copper Mallet, adding a touch of sophistication to his elegant look.

So which of these shoes do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

