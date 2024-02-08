Animal Star Triptii Dimri wears ONLY open blazer with sheer white stockings and it’s HOT

Triptii Dimri, the latest crush of Bollywood, is impressing everyone with her every appearance. Whether it's a post on social media or a casual outing, she always manages to make a statement with her stunning looks.

Recently, Triptii Dimri shared some breathtaking pictures on her Instagram, where she looked absolutely stunning in a white outfit. So, let's not waste any more time and delve into the mesmerizing details of the Animal actress’ fashionable look that left us in awe. Keep scrolling to find out more.

What did Triptii Dimri wear recently?

Triptii Dimri is known for her unique fashion sense, especially when it comes to body-flattering gowns. She always manages to rock any outfit she wears. Recently, her pictures surfaced online and she took the hotness factor to a whole new level. She looked stunning in a white blazer with a beautiful shawl lapel collar. The blazer had long sleeves and shoulder pads, adding an extra touch of elegance.

What made her look even more sizzling was her choice of leaving the buttons open and not wearing a shirt underneath. To complete the look, Triptii opted for matching white sheer stockings with a high-waisted design that perfectly hugged her silhouette. It's clear that she has a great love for outfits that accentuate her curves.

What accessories did Tripti Dimri style her look with?

Advertisement

Let's talk about her accessories now. The Qala fame really knows how to rock the perfect accessories like hoops and studs. But what caught our attention was her decision to go accessory-free with this formal outfit. It was a bold and artistic choice that really worked. Dolla Baruah, the stylist, did an amazing job styling this look. And kudos to Sasha Jairam, the talented photographer, for capturing such beautiful pictures.

More about Tripti Dimri's hair and makeup

Talking about the Bulbul star's makeup game, she opted for a natural makeup base, letting her innate beauty shine through. Her cheeks were nicely contoured and slightly blushed. Her eyebrows were neatly filled, and she chose a nude brown lipstick. Credit for her makeup look goes to the talented makeup artist Savleen Manchanda. As for her hairstyle, her tresses were messily arranged in a raw and aesthetic manner by the hairdresser Seema Mane.

For the unversed, Triptii Dimri rose to fame with her role as Zoya Nasir in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie Animal, which was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Since then, she's always spotted serving fabulous looks. Did you like this look? If yes, let us know in the comments section below and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria's high-fashion go-to style statement in white tube top and body-fitted skirt combo is a must-have